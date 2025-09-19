BREAKING: Markets muted after US existing home sales beat
US existing home sales data for May was released today at 3:00 pm BST. Data was on watch after building permits and housing starts data released earlier...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
Wall Street open lower, threatens to extend downbeat streak for fourth day Powell to testify before US Senate committee today Root...
DE30 makes up for most of the early session declines Covestro rejects Abu Dhabi National Oil Co's takeover bid European benchmarks...
Consulting firm Accenture (ACN.US) reported preliminary results for the current quarter and forecasts for the rest of the year that fell short of expectations...
The latest weekly report on US jobless claims was released at 1:30 pm BST today. Report was expected to show a slightly lower initial jobless claims than...
The DAX future / DE30 has given back all the gains from last week. Source: xStation5 W1 chart The psychologically significant level of 16,000...
Turkish Weekly Repo Rate (CBRT). Turkish lira weakened after smaller than expected rate hike by. USDTRY is near all-time-highs again. Now:...
The Bank of England announced its latest monetary policy decision today at 12:00 pm BST. All economists polled by Bloomberg expected BoE to deliver a 25...
Britain's main benchmark UK100 is the weakest European index today, losing more than 1%. The upcoming - likely hawkish - decision by the Bank of England...
Norwegian Key Policy Rate decision came in 11:00 BST. Norges Bank unexpectedly increased interest rates to 3,75% level by 50 bp rate hike from previously...
Switzerland central bank (SNB) decision came in line with market expectations - the 25 bp rate hike. After decision CHF weakened to EUR - EURCHF is at...
Futures point to lower opening of European session Markets await SNB and Bank of England One step closer to CBRT radical move Market...
U.S. indexes failed to recover yesterday and closed the session lower. The S&P 500 lost 0.5%, the Dow Jones lost 0.3%, and the Nasdaq closed...
Wednesday's session brought a deepening correction in the stock market, with major European stock indices ending the trading session lower. The...
Bitcoin has surged above $30,000 for the first time since April, driven by optimism surrounding the introduction of Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs)...
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS.US) has performed the first successful static test of the Zeus 1 rocket engine at the Aerojet Rocketdyne...
Shares of dental and veterinary company Patterson (PDCO.US) are trading on a rally today as the company beat analysts' forecasts and reported a net...
Wall Street trades slightly lower on the opening Investors eagerly await the results of Powell's testimony FedEx declined due to lower-than-expected...
Euphoria in the stock market fueled by AI technology and the prospect of an imminent end to interest rate hikes in the US has caused investor capital to...
FedEx reported mixed results for fiscal-Q4 2023 Company disappointed with fiscal-2024 forecasts as pandemic boom fades FedEx sees challenging demand...
