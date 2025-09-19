No surprises in text of Powell's testimony
Text of Powell's semiannual congressional testimony was released today at 1:30 pm BST, an hour and a half before his appearance before the US House...
Market news
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
Canada retail sales data for April was released at 1:30 pm BST. Report turned out to be better than expected and caused some moves on the markets....
One of the oldest cryptocurrencies, Bitcoincash is trading at a dynamic high today, with its price settling after approaching a key resistance zone. In...
Europe in uncertainty amid continued sell-offs in Asia Ifo revises downward its GDP forecasts and expects a more severe recession FedEx...
Wheat prices are trading around 2% higher today and over 12% higher over the course of a week. There are two main stories at play that are driving grain...
The UK inflation report for May released this morning turned out to be a hawkish surprise. Headline CPI stayed unchanged at 8.7% YoY while the market expected...
The cryptocurrency market has had some really good days. Fear over the Binance exchange and regulations has given way to positive sentiment due to the...
European indices set for flat opening GBP gains after UK CPI report Powell to appear in Congress for semiannual testimony European index futures...
UK CPI inflation report for May was released this morning with a slight delay to schedule release time (7:00 am BST). Inflation data is always watched...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower as US dollar strengthened following a much better-than-expected housing market data for May S&P...
Wall Street indices traded lower during the first trading session after a long weekend. Indices launched today's cash trading lower and continued...
US natural gas prices (NATGAS) are experiencing a significant pullback today and are trading over-5% lower. This comes after a shortened trading on NATGAS...
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will appear in US Congress this week to deliver his semiannual testimony. As usual, there will be two hearings -...
Traders should brace for a potential spike in GBP volatility in the remaining part of the week. This is because of two important events that are related...
Wall Street opens lower after a long weekend Small-cap Russell 2000 is a top laggard among US indices PayPal gains after KKR &...
Silver is trading over 2% lower today, with the move being driven by significant strengthening of the US dollar triggered by better-than-expected US housing...
Oil Oil remains under pressure due to a persistent oversupply in the market. It's worth noting that additional cuts from Saudi Arabia will...
Dax reduces some of the declines from the start of the day News of a possible takeover of Covestro (1COV.DE) fuels the company's shares Lanxess...
US housing market data for May was released today at 1:30 pm BST and it turned out to be a huge positive surprise. Building permits increased 5.2% MoM...
NIO (NIO.US), the Chinese electric vehicle company we've talked about so much about in the past, seems to be in the midst of a crisis right now, and...
