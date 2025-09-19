Growth Stocks: NIO Inc.
NIO (NIO.US), the Chinese electric vehicle company we've talked about so much about in the past, seems to be in the midst of a crisis right now, and...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
More
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
More
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
More
NIO (NIO.US), the Chinese electric vehicle company we've talked about so much about in the past, seems to be in the midst of a crisis right now, and...
The shares of German chemical company Lanxess (LXS.DE) are trading down 16% today in the face of the earnings warning issued. Moreover, the scale of the...
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) considered its last interest rate hike as a finely balanced decision. There is increasing frustration due to...
European indices open lower on the second day of the week Data from the US housing market Speeches by central bankers in the spotlight Today,...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded lower during the second trading session of a new week. Nikkei dropped 0.14%, Kospi traded with no change and indices...
During Monday's session, we could observe risk aversion in the European stock market. Major stock indexes started the new week with losses. European...
In the past week we have seen dynamic increases on the AUDUSD currency pair. Looking technically at the H4 chart, the recent upward impulse is more than...
After the huge rally of recent weeks, contracts on the Nikkei (JAP225) have re-entered a correction and are losing almost 1.5% today. The mood in Asian...
German giant Airbus (AIR.DE) has received a record order for 500 jets from IndiGo, India's largest airline. The company will supply A320 aircraft -...
This Monday is being marked by corrections in most assets that experienced significant appreciation last week. Regarding EUR/USD, the euro is beginning...
Industrial metals are not having a successful session today, but among aluminum, copper and nickel, zinc (ZINC) contracts are seeing the biggest declines,...
The cryptocurrency market has managed to recover some of the losses of the past few days, but it is still difficult to talk about a significant rebound....
USDTRY trades at extremely high levels, although it is expected that CBRT may decide on an extreme rate hike when it decides on rates this Thursday (12:00...
Dax tests recently broken ATH! Sell-offs on Chinese tech companies fuel declines in Europe Sartorius shares sink after...
EURUSD is pulling back today, following a steep rally that took place last week. Last week's advance was driven by ECB rate hike on Thursday. ECB President...
As the US State Department doses, Secretary Antony Blinken will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping at 4:30 pm local time (09:30 am BST). In view of...
The Australian dollar is one of the worst performing G10 currencies at the beginning of a new week. While there was no major news coming out from Australia...
European indices set for lower opening US traders off to observe a holiday Rate decisions from BoE, SNB and Norges Bank later this week European...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded lower during the first trading session of a new week. Nikkei dropped 1.2%, Kospi traded 0.9% lower, Nifty 50 declined...
The last trading session of the week saw rallies in European stock market benchmarks. Germany's DAX booked nearly 0.4% gains today and remained...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator