Wheat gains 4,2% due to supply concerns
Wheat is the strongest gainer among agricultural commodities today. There are at least several reasons for the increases. Analysts are not convinced that,...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
More
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
More
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
More
Wheat is the strongest gainer among agricultural commodities today. There are at least several reasons for the increases. Analysts are not convinced that,...
The Fed, ECB and BoJ meetings are over, but June's marathon of central bank decisions isn't over yet! Next week, on Thursday, investors will have...
Sub-orbital travel company Virgin Galactic (SPCE.US) is set to begin commercial services later this month, after 19 years in business - a series of ups...
The major U.S. indices started the session in mixed moods but the University of Michigan data reading supported the bulls. However the last Friday...
16:00 US, University of Michigan data: Consumer Sentiment: Current: 63.9. expected 60.2, previously 59.2 Expectations Index: Currently: 61.3; expected:...
Adobe shares are up by 4.55% today to $512 after the company reported record revenue in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023, reaching $4.82...
The prospect of further policy tightening by the ECB does not deter bulls The mood in Europe is supported by the strength of both U.S. and Asian indices,...
Dax on a new ATH! Investors react to possible spike in volatility due to the "day of the three witches" RBC analysts comment...
Netherlands (16.06.2023): Binance has stopped its operations in the Netherlands after failing to secure a virtual asset service provider (VASP) license....
Christopher J. Waller of the Fed commented today on the US monetary policy situation. From Waller's overall message, one can infer that there will...
EUR jumped in the early afternoon following comments from Pierre Wunsch, chief of Belgian central bank and ECB member. Wunsch said that ECB rate hikes...
The Nasdaq 100 index (US100) closed at its highest level in 14 months, with a gain of over 1%. Recent rally is fueled by AI boom and easing CPI data Nasdaq...
Wall Street indices ended yesterday's trading with gains: S&P 500 and Nasdaq up by 1.2%, Dow Jones up by 1.3%, and Russell 2000 up by 0.8%. Asia-Pacific...
European indices are opening higher University of Michigan data: Consumer sentiment and inflation expectations HICP inflation for the Eurozone After...
Today, investors learned a lot about key data from the US economy. Overall, the data came mixed, with slight slowdowns visible in some sectors/regions...
Natural gas prices are gaining as the EIA inventory reading indicated 84 bcf versus 94 bcf expected and 104 bcf Additionally, gains are supported...
The manufacturing sector in the United States presented a mixed picture in June 2023, according to the latest Empire State Manufacturing Index and Philadelphia...
Norway's Opera (OPRA.US) is a company that offers web browsers for PCs and mobile devices. Its shares have risen nearly 600% since the bottom in October...
Wall Street is to open higher today Jobless Claims data rises more than expected ECB hikes rates by 25 bp and suggests it is far from the end of...
US industrial production in May: -0.2% m/m. Expected: 0.05% m/m. Previously: +0.5% m/m US capacity utilization (m/m) in May: 79.6% Expected: 79.7%;...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator