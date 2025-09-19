(LIVE) ECB Conference - Inflation is high but on a downward path, EURJPY reached multiyear ATH 💥
The ECB has decided to raise rates by 25 basis points today. Christine Lagarde, the head of the ECB, is speaking: Inflation has been decreasing...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
Bunge agreed to purchase Viterra Transaction finance with 75% in stock and 25% in cash Bunge to repurchase own shares worth $2 billion Merger...
US retail sales data for May was released at 1:30 pm BST today, the final piece of top-tier US data scheduled for this week. However, as the FOMC meeting...
US jobless claims came higher than analysts's expectations. Jobless Claims: Actual: 262K. Expected 250k. Previous 261k. The number of initial...
The European Central Bank announced its latest monetary policy decision today at 1:15 pm BST. Market expected the ECB to deliver the second 25 basis point...
Dax drops in the wake of yesterday's FOMC decision Attention now turns to the ECB Deutsche Bank forecasts decline in earnings...
Euro is one of the best performing G10 currencies today. The ECB is scheduled to announce its next monetary policy decision today at 1:15 pm BST and markets...
The mood of the cryptocurrency market is weak today, with Bitcoin starting to fall after yesterday's Fed decision and slipping from the $26,000 level...
Economic data published today from China confirmed that the country's economic rebound has lost momentum. After several 'small' nods from the...
USDJPY is on the move today with Japanese yen being the worst performing G10 currency while US dollar is one of the top performers. USDJPY is up almost...
European indices set for flat opening ECB expected to deliver a 25 bp rate hike US retail sales data and regional indices due in the early afternoon European...
Wall Street indices finished yesterday's trading mixed. S&P 500 gained 0.08%, Nasdaq moved 0.39% higher while Dow Jones dropped 0.68%. Small-cap...
Wall Street indices had a volatile session, dropping after FOMC decision and recovering during Powell's presser. Dow Jones trades 0.7% lower,...
FOMC decided to keep rates unchanged at 5.00-5.25% at today's meeting. This was the first time in 15 months when Fed decided to keep rates unchanged....
FOMC decided to keep rates unchanged at a meeting today, in-line with market expectations. However, new set of economic projections pointed to a higher...
FOMC announced its latest monetary policy decision today at 7:00 pm BST. There was no surprise - rates were held unchanged with Fed Funds rate remaining...
FOMC will announce its next monetary policy decision in around an hour, at 7:00 pm BST. Market is expecting the Fed to keep rates unchanged at a meeting...
Netflix (NFLX.US) shares reacted positively to news of the opening of the first Netflix Bites restaurant, in Los Angeles. Investors see food services as...
Shares of US health insurers are pulling back today. Comments made yesterday by John Rex, CFO of Unitedhealth (UNH.US), can be named as a reason behind...
The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) released an official weekly report on US oil inventories today at 3:30 pm BST. API data released yesterday...
