US OPEN: Wall Street opens slightly lower ahead of Fed decision
Wall Street opens slightly lower ahead of Fed decision US2000 tries to break above 1,900 pts resistance zone Fed looks likely to keep rates unchanged...
Market news
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
The TEZOS cryptocurrency is gaining nearly 7% although it has seen a slight correction after a euphoric rise. The increase can be linked to the prospect...
US, PPI inflation for May: Headline: 1.1% y/y. Forecast: 1.5% y/y. Previously: 2.3% y/y Core: Currently: 2.8% y/y. Forecast: 2.9% y/y....
DE30 continues to rise ahead of FOMC decision Contracts close to local peaks from May 19 Vodafone and Three UK have decided...
Today, all eyes are on the Federal Reserve as investors await the interest rate decision following its meeting. After 10 months of consecutive rate hikes,...
Turkish lira gained around 0.7% following an interview with Turkish President Erdogan. Erdogan said that he will accept steps that finance minister Mehmet...
The shares of automaker Toyota (TM.US) gained nearly 8% in the Asian session and it's ADRs are up nearly 5% ahead of Wall Street's open. The company...
Japan's Nikkei stock index closed yesterday's session at 33-year highs last seen in 1989, above 33,000 points, and today contracts on the index...
Gold price slide after the US CPI data, lifting Treasury yields Fed meeting expected to increase volatility in the gold Despite fluctuations, gold...
A calm beggining of the session in the Europe FED decision dominates today's calendar US PPI inflation Today's calendar is clearly...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded mixed today. Nikkei gained 0.1% while Kospi traded 0.5% lower. Indices from China also traded lower by 0.4%. Hong...
Wall Street indices traded higher today following US CPI data for May. S&P 500 trades 0.8% higher, Nasdaq adds 0.9% and Dow Jones advances 0.6%....
The British pound is the best performing G10 currency today. GBP caught a bid following the solid jobs report for April released this morning. Data showed...
Super Micro Computers (SMCI.US) is mainly engaged in building and selling so-called server chips and memory systems for data centers in large companies....
Popular among retail investors, GameStop (GME.US) is gaining nearly 10% today and has reached local highs of March 2022. The reason is Ryan Cohen's...
Wall Street indices launched cash session higher US CPI data for May hints at Fed staying on hold tomorrow Nasdaq-100 (US100) approaches...
US CPI report for May was released today at 1:30 pm BST. While inflation data from the United States is always closely watched by market participants,...
Dax erases gains from early session Infineon set to move production to the US Investors' attention focuses on the US CPI reading Tuesday's...
The OPEC report remains relatively unchanged compared to the May report: The OPEC report indicates maintaining oil demand growth forecast for...
Cryptocurrency RIPPLE gains 5% as fintech lawyers await to get access to internal SEC correspondence in court later today. Ripple has been fighting the...
