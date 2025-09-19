Commodity Wrap - Oil, Natural Gas, Copper, Soybean (13.06.2023)
Oil Goldman Sachs lowers the end-2023 outlook for Brent oil price from $96 to $85 per barrel, due to excessive production in Russia and Iran,...
Market news
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
Inflation is clearly declining around the world, although it is still treated as a big problem by most central banks, so high interest rates must be maintained....
SoundHound Inc. (SOUN.US) is another of the companies with potential in artificial intelligence (AI) developments. This in particular is a leading artificial...
German ZEW indices for June were released today at 10:00 am BST. Economic sentiment: -8.5 vs -13.5 expected (-10.7 previously) Current...
The UK labor report showed a decrease in the unemployment rate, which fell to 3.8% from the previous 3.9%. The payrolls report revealed a...
Futures indices indicate a higher opening for the trading session in Europe Key CPI data in the USA CPI and ZEW in Germany The positive sentiment...
Change in unemployment benefits: -13.6k compared to the previous change of 23.4k (revised from 46.7k). Change in employment 3m/3m: 250k (expected: 150k;...
Asian markets, US, and European futures rose in anticipation that the Federal Reserve will pause its aggressive tightening measures. Indices...
American indices continue to rise. The US500 has a chance for annual records and the US100 for the highest closing since April last year in anticipation...
XPeng (XPEV.US) shares are rising more than 12% to $10 per share after the company announced more than 25,000 orders for its G6 SUV within 72 hours of...
Wall Street is set to open higher US100 is again near this year ATH AMD - higher price targets for semiconductor company Wall Street futures...
Crude oil continues its declines in another week of June. In addition, new Goldman Sachs forecasts for crude have emerged. GS is now pointing to a level...
UBS completes takeover of Credit Suisse Bernstein supports Adidas quotes The first trading session of the week starts with gains...
US natural gas prices (NATGAS) launched new week's trading with a bullish price gap. Move higher at the opening was driven by new set of weather forecasts...
Cryptocurrencies have failed to erase the sell-off of recent days and are trading under pressure - amid fears of market regulation. Cryptocurrency companies...
Oil is taking a hit at the beginning of a new week. Brent (OIL) and WTI (OIL.WTI) are trading around 1.5% lower at press time. Recent OPEC actions and...
European indices set for slightly higher opening Fed, ECB and BoJ rate decisions this week US CPI and retail sales, Chinese monthly activity data...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded mostly higher today. Nikkei gained 0.6%, Nifty 50 added 0.2% while Kospi traded 0.5% lower. Indices from China traded...
The end of the week on European stock markets was marked by mixed sentiment. The German DAX, the British FTSE and the French CAC40 all lost on a...
Palladium prices have been falling for quite some time - the main reason being an expected oversupply of the metal next year. One of the world's largest...
