Indices wipe out initial gains📉
Wall Street indices have stemmed the dynamic downward wave from the start of today's session and the major indices are now trading close to yesterday's...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
More
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
More
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
More
Wall Street indices have stemmed the dynamic downward wave from the start of today's session and the major indices are now trading close to yesterday's...
Next week will start relatively quietly, as no significant macroeconomic data is scheduled for publication. However, investors await Tuesday's US CPI...
BigTech stocks: Apple (AAPL.US), Alphabet (GOOGL.US), Microsoft (MSFT.US) and Amazon (AMZN.US) all rally today Shares of semiconductor...
Satellite imaging company Planet Labs (PL.US) is under downward pressure today as it missed revenue and profit forecasts for the first quarter of the year....
Wall Street gains early in the session Quotations are supported by good sentiment around Tesla and Netlix Citi puts pressure on Target...
Tesla shares gained 5.0% in a prematet move after Tesla’s Supercharger network adoption. General Motors (GM) and Ford have joined...
Canada - Labor market report for May Capacity utilization for Q1: Actual: 81,9%. Prior 81.7% Average hourly wages permanent employee yy for...
Dax holds in weekly consolidation zone Canadian labor market data at 13:30 BST HSBC recommendation plunges Shop Apotheke shares Chemical...
Macro data from China are being watched with great investors attention because they may affect market fears of recession. The upward economic...
After a two-day decline from a 33-year peak, Japan's Nikkei share average rebounded on Friday. The Nikkei index surged 1.61% to 32,149.76 by midday,...
European indices are opening slightly lower Final CPI data for May - reporting period has begun CPI data from China in line with expectations After...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 gained 0.62% to 4,294 points, Dow Jones moved 0.50% higher to 33,833 points and Nasdaq...
Wall Street has been trying to bounce back since the start of the session, with increases led by the US100, which was trading yesterday at its weakest...
Unemployment claims in the US surprised with an increase. In the first reaction, US100 is rising after the reading. Unemployment claims: 261k Expected:...
DE30 broke above 16,000 points and gains 0.36% Eurozone GDP revised downward Hapag Lloyd (HLAG.DE) shares gain after CEO comments German auto...
The revision of the Eurozone's Q1 2023 GDP surprised markets, which had expected a reading of 1.2% growth. Eurozone GDP Y/Y: 1% Forecast: 1.2% Previously:...
The Russell 2000 Index of U.S. smaller-cap companies (US2000) has been on an upward surge for several days. In yesterday's session, it rose nearly...
Indexes in Europe open in mixed moods Stock market investors await for US claims reading Inventories and wholesale sales in the US There...
U.S. indexes closed yesterday's session in a weaker mood amid a sell-off in technology company stocks. The S&P 500 lost 0.32%, the Dow Jones...
The trading session in Europe ended mixed; in Asia, investors' attention was primarily drawn to the Nikkei index, which lost 1.82% during today's...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator