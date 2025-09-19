Gold and Big Tech stocks in retreat❗
The second half of today's session brings increased volatility on the dollar, which also translates into clear movements on precious metals. Gold and...
Market news
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
Duquesne Capital manager Stanley Druckenmiller, who took his first steps as a money manager at the famous Quantum Fund founded by George Soros at a Bloomberg...
3:30 pm BST - EIA report on US oil inventories Oil inventories. Actual: -0,451 mb. Expected: 1.5 mb (API: -1.71 mb) Gasoline inventories. Actual: ...
Shares of the Big Data analytics, cybersecurity and AI services company Palantir (PLTR.US) are gaining nearly 10% today. Yesterday, shares growth...
The Bank of Canada (BoC) has raised its target for the overnight rate to 4.75%, in line with its ongoing policy of quantitative tightening. This decision...
Wall Street gains at the start of the session S&P 500 struggles to break through to highest levels since August 2022 Trade deficit...
Values of South Korea's largest conglomerates Hyundai and Kia have come under pressure as New York sued the manufacturers, indicating that many of...
DE30 remains in the consolidation zone Industrial production in Germany below expectations Aurubis AG on a wave of increased recommendation Wednesday's...
The seventh-largest cryptocurrency on the market, Cardano (ADA), is falling to levels not seen since late March. According to the SEC, Cardano...
Japanese Nikkei 225 (JAP225) has been the worst performing blue chips index from the Asia-Pacific region today, dropping 1.8% during the cash trading session....
Inditex (ITX.ES) sets a new record in its quarterly results, highlighting not only the improvement compared to previous periods, but also with its competitors...
Turkish lira is taking a massive hit this morning. Turkey's currency is dropping over 5% against the US dollar and euro. TRY slump was puzzling at...
European indices set for flat opening Bank of Canada to decide on rates at 3:00 pm BST Puzzling slump in Turkish lira European index futures...
Financial markets are rather calm on Wednesday morning with no major price spikes. However, there is one exception - Turkish lira. TRY took a massive hit...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 gained 0.24%, Dow Jones moved 0.03% higher and Nasdaq added 0.36%. Russell 2000 rallied...
Wall Street indices traded mixed today - Dow Jones trades 0.3% lower, Nasdaq gains 0.1% while S&P 500 trades flat Russell 2000 outperformed...
A new Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO) report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) has been released today. The report primarily indicates...
Bank of Canada (BoC) is set to announce its next monetary policy decision tomorrow at 3:00 pm BST. Decision looks to be a close call with BoC members having...
Wall Street indices managed to recover from early losses and are posting small gains at press time. Russell 2000 is an exception as the index is not posting...
AI company Gitlab (GTLB.US), which operates in the software development (DevOps) industry, delivered a better-than-expected Q1 report and gave a strong...
