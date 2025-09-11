Daily summary: Wall Street optimism rises, US dollar sell-off extends
European indices posted gains today, supported by optimism from the U.S. stock market. The German DAX performed best, rising over 0.6%. The UK’s...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
More
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is one of the key players in the enterprise technology solutions market. The company was established in 2015 following the split of the original Hewlett-Packard company, which allowed it to focus on delivering advanced IT products and...
More
Slightly higher inflation, strong rebound in claims As expected, CPI inflation for August rose to 2.9% y/y from 2.7% y/y. Core inflation remained elevated at 3.1% y/y. The only surprise was a slightly higher monthly CPI, which rose 0.4% m/m versus expectations of 0.3% m/m. It is worth noting, however,...
More
European indices posted gains today, supported by optimism from the U.S. stock market. The German DAX performed best, rising over 0.6%. The UK’s...
The EUR/USD pair is surging nearly 0.6% today, while U.S. 10-year Treasury yields are down by 3.5 basis points, falling below the 4.26% level. Since...
According to Bloomberg reports, Meta Platforms (META.US) plans to acquire PlayAI, an AI startup specializing in voice imitation. Although this segment...
Wall Street sentiment is optimistic today, with gains led by technology stocks. Despite a brief upward reaction in oil prices, equity markets barely...
Kansas City Fed Composite Index: -2 (Forecast -5, Previous -3) Kansas City Manufacturing: 5 (Previous -10)
EIA Natural Gas Change BCF: 96B (Forecast 87B, Previous 95B). Futures on natural gas Henry Hub (NATGAS) reacts with declinee to this report, signalling...
US pending home sales MoM came in 1.8% vs 0.13% exp. and -6.3% previously (Homes Index: 72.6 vs 71.3 previously)
Platinum prices declined from $1,415 to $1,374, though the metal is currently attempting a rebound. However, analyzing the chart and the current price...
Oil rose after the Financial Times reported that early intelligence suggests Iran’s uranium is largely intact and Tehran has been able to move a...
Rising supply in the sugar market pushes SUGAR toward 4-year lows. The sugar market is under pressure due to an increase in global supply, driven...
01:30 PM BST, United States - GDP data: GDP (Q1): actual -0.5% QoQ; forecast -0.2% QoQ; previous 2.4% QoQ; GDP Price Index (Q1):...
Stock markets in Europe are gaining value on Thursday and extending the strong gains seen across the broader stock market, not just in Europe. Currently,...
It is notable that from the lows at the beginning of this year, the EURUSD pair has risen by approximately 15% to its current levels. Such large movements...
The USDCNH pair has remained relatively stable since the beginning of the year, but the yuan has recently reached its strongest level against the US dollar...
While the European session's calendar includes a range of readings from European, Asian, and South African economies, these are not expected to be...
Despite relative geopolitical calm with the sustained ceasefire between Israel and Iran, the market is beginning to focus on the expiration of mutual...
Wall Street indices are testing historic highs, supported by the de-escalation of conflict in the Middle East, though markets appear to be awaiting...
BP shares soared as much as 9.30% in the US stock market, as Wall Street Journal (WSJ) report that Shell is in early-stage talks to acquire its London-based...
During the second day of his testimony, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell emphasized a cautious, data-driven approach to monetary policy, stating that...
At the NATO summit, Trump declared significant achievements, emphasizing increased defense spending by allies and the need for Europe to take more responsibility...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator