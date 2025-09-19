🟡 WHEAT trims gains
WHEAT traded as much as 4% higher earlier today and reached 650 cents per bushel area - the highest level since May 17, 2023. However, those gains have...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
Wall Street indices launched today's trading lower S&P 500 pulls back from the 61.8% retracement Coinbase sinks 20% as SEC...
Sentiment in Europe weakens slightly TSMC comments spoil the mood in the semiconductor market Thyssenkrupp AG with contract for Indian...
Oil OPEC+ has decided to extend the agreement on production cuts through 2024, albeit with slightly modified levels Additionally, Saudi...
According to Bloomberg, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has sued the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase in a New York court....
The cryptocurrency market is trying to pick itself up after yesterday's wave of sell-offs that broke Bitcoin's sideways trend and caused steep...
Apple annual conference WWDC23 In 2023 Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference takes place in an online format from June 5 through 9. The first...
BigBear.ai (BBAI.US) describes itself as a fast-growing business that is well-suited for leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver...
The USDCNH pair and the CHNComp contract reacted with rises in the face of the announcement of the Chinese authorities' order to cut deposit interest...
RBA with another 25 bp rate hike Peak of inflation is behind but it is still to high Labor market has eased but remains very strong AUD bounce...
European indices are expected to open with little change Retail sales data in the EU Factory orders in Germany European futures contracts for...
Asia-Pacific indices traded mixed today after Wall Street's better performance on Monday. The Nikkei rose 0.8%, S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.5%, Kospi...
The American stock market continues its strong gains from Friday, although today's movements are decidedly more moderate. The US100 is up by 0.6%,...
Apple (AAPL.US) stock price climbs to the all-time high, surpassing the previous all-time intraday peak that had stood since the beginning of 2022....
Cryptocurrencies are clearly in a downturn. Bitcoin is losing over 5%, and Binance Coin is down nearly 10% following the news that the SEC was planning...
Bitcoin's price is testing May lows following reports from Bloomberg, which indicated that the SEC has sued the largest centralized cryptocurrency...
Wall Street is set to open slightly higher today ISM and Durable Goods orders came much worse than expected First new debt influx Apple shares...
The US economy is clearly taking a turn for the worse. The ISM index for services falls to 51.2 points with an expectation of 54.5 and the previous level...
Today's session has seen huge rallies in US gas, European TTF and its UK counterpart, gaining 5.11%, 20% and 21% respectively amid a tightening...
How reliable is OPEC+? One could say that OPEC+ has surprised with its decision last weekend. However, it's not a surprise that could lead to fundamental...
