DE30: DAX in uncertainty at start of new trading week
DAX tries to extend recent gains PMI data for Germany revised downwards H&M (HMB.SE) and Zalando (ZAL.DE) under pressure from...
Market news
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
The Turkish lira is failing to halt its ongoing powerful downward momentum (-0.82% against USD today), and the factor that added fuel to the sell-off today...
Final services PMI readings for May from European countries were released this morning. Revised data from France and Germany, as well as whole euro area,...
Weekend meeting of OPEC+ group was watched closely but was not expected to result in any changes to the level of agreed output cuts. This turned out to...
Swiss CPI inflation data for May was released this morning at 7:30 am BST. Data came in-line with market expectations and showed a deceleration in headline...
European indices set for flat opening Final services PMIs for May, non-manufacturing ISM Inflation data from Switzerland, Turkey...
Oil prices launched new week's trading with a bullish price gap following OPEC+ meeting OPEC+ agreed to extend extend current output...
• Expectations for an interest rate hike by the Fed, primarily in July, have been growing, with the pricing reaching 25 basis points, driven by strong...
Despite the resolution of the U.S. debt limit impasse, Fitch Ratings continues to have a negative watch on the U.S. rating. While the agreement to suspend...
Strong job growth in the US for May means that a rate hike by the Fed during the next two meetings is still on the table. Currently, the market is pricing...
Sportswear and footwear manufacturer Under Armour (UA.US) is extending yesterday's share price gains in pre-market Wall Street trading. Markets are...
Wall Street is set to open higher on the last day of the week Mixed sentiment after contrary signals from labor market data MongoDB shares rally...
As the price of a barrel of oil near multi-month lows, Warren Buffett did not stop buying shares in Occidental Petroleum (OXY.US), a US oil&gas company. Between...
DAX extends dynamic upward wave NFP does not change stock market sentiment Lulumenon results support Adidas (ADS.DE) and Puma (PUM.DE)...
US, NFP report for May Non-farm payrolls: 339k vs 190k expected (253k previously) Unemployment rate: 3.7% vs 3.5% expected (3.4% previously) Wage...
Nasdaq has gained over 30% since the beginning of the year, despite the Fed's tightening cycle and record-high financing costs. The race is led by...
NFP report for May is a key macro release of the day. US jobs data, scheduled for release at 1:30 pm BST today, is expected to show a 190k increase in...
China is considering a new real estate support package to boost the economy, Bloomberg reported. Regulators are considering lowering down payments in some...
US indices launched this week's trading on the back foot and moved lower on Tuesday and Wednesday. However, tides turned yesterday as it became more...
European indices set to open higher NFP report for May in the spotlight US Senate approves debt ceiling bill European index...
