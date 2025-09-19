Morning wrap (02.06.2023)
US indices finished the first trading session of a new month with decent gains. S&P 500 gained 0.99%, Dow Jones moved 0.47% higher while Nasdaq...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
Wall Street is gaining following positive ADP and JOLTS data, indicating a strong job market. The US500 is up nearly 1.0%, approaching 4230 points,...
Wall Street extends bullish momentum despite weaker macro data US labor market remains strong C3.ai plummets after new revenue forecasts The House...
DOE report on US oil inventories. • Oil inventories. Actual: 4.49 mb Expected: -1.2 mb • Gasoline inventories. Actual: -0.21...
2:30 pm GMT - EIA natural gas storage. Actual: 110 bcf. Expected: 95 bcf. Previous: 96 bcf Working gas in storage was 2,446 Bcf as...
USA, PMI index for the manufacturing sector in May (final). Currently: 48.4. Initial publication: 48.5. USA, ISM index for the manufacturing sector...
PMI data for industry comes out mixed Salesforce puts pressure on European software companies Thursday's session on European...
US jobless claims came ## analysts's expectations. Jobless Claims: Actual: 232K. Expected 235k. Previous 229k. Data came slightly lower...
ADP employment report for May was released today at 1:15 pm BST. Report was expected to show a 170k increase in US employment in the previous month but...
Qualcomm (QCOM.US), world's leading manufacturer of smartphone processors and an important player in wireless technology, jumped recently amid the...
According to data compiled by Challenger, Gray & Christmas, Inc. planned layoffs in the US in May totaled 80.09 thousand, compared to 66.99 thousand...
The DAX future / DE30 is turning higher today and recovering. Source: xStation5 W1 Chart: The support zone between 15,816 and 15,891 points is...
Account from ECB's May 3-4, 2023 meeting were released today at 12:30 pm BST. ECB delivered a 25 basis point rate hike at that meeting but the document...
President Lagarde of the ECB has communicated that the ECB still needs to continue with the interest rate hike cycle. The ECB is not yet satisfied with...
Euro area flash CPI inflation data for May was released today at 10:00 am BST. Data was expected to come in lower compared to April. Those expectations...
Gold prices experienced some interesting price moves yesterday. The moves were interesting as they stood in contrast to what incoming data implied in terms...
Final manufacturing PMIs from euro area countries were released this morning. Reports showed small deviation from expectations and preliminary values and,...
European indices set to open higher EUR traders wait for EMU CPI data and ECB minutes ADP jobs report for May in the early afternoon European...
Wall Street indices finished yesterday's trading lower but off the session lows. Dow Jones dropped 0.4%, S&P 500 and Nasdaq traded 0.6% lower...
Wall Street indices trade lower today with Dow Jones dropping 0.5%, S&P 500 trading 0.4% lower and Nasdaq pulling back 0.3%. Small-cap Russell 2000...
