A technical look at EURGBP
EUR is one of the worst performing G10 currencies today. A streak of lower-than-expected flash CPI report for May from European countries released yesterday...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
US indices are pulling back today with the move lower accelerating after US job openings (JOLTS) data for April. Data showed an unexpected increase...
C3.ai (AI.US) is one of the companies that has gained most strongly on the wave of growing interest in artificial intelligence. Compared to Nvidia or Microsoft,...
Oil prices have made an almost complete U-turn, recovering the majority of losses made earlier today. While there was no specific news driving the rebound,...
The Block reported that Binance has laid off some employees who did not fit Binance's corporate culture and were inefficient. However, the cryptocurrency...
Le rapport sur les offres d'emploi aux États-Unis pour avril (JOLTS) a été publié à 16h00 et a montré un...
Wall Street opens lower, Russell 2000 leads drop US debt ceiling agreement expected to pass into law today Advance Auto Parts slumps 30% after earnings...
Media reports surfaced pointing to misunderstanding within OPEC+ cartel. More precisely, misunderstandings between Saudi Arabia and Russia. Nevertheless,...
USDCAD pulled back following the release of Canadian GDP data for Q1 2023 at 1:30 pm BST today. Report showed annualized growth of 3.1% in Q1 2023 while...
German CPI report for May was released today at 1:00 pm BST. A slew of state-level report released earlier today suggested that reading for the whole of...
German CPI inflation report at 01:00 pm BST Weak data from China plunges fashion sector companies Wednesday's session on European...
Hang Seng futures (CHNComp) traded lower today following the release of weakish Chinese PMIs for May. Manufacturing PMI dropped from 49.2 to 48.8 while...
Correction on Nikkei 225 Index after reaching historic highs Weaker retail sales and industrial production data Semiconductors - a flourishing sector...
French inflation slowed more than expected to its lowest level in a year, which is good news for the European Central Bank, which may have less ground...
Weaker PMI data from China and industrial production from Japan CPI inflation in the spotlight on the European markets Several speeches by...
Asian equities, led by Hong Kong, declined due to worsening industrial activity in China and concerns about a potential US government default. Chineses...
Nvidia surpasses $1 trillion market cap against new product launches targeting artificial intelligence development. Other AI companies are also...
USDJPY reacts to a sharp drop in US yields, driven by good sentiment towards the potential passage of the debt limit bill by Congress. Today at 8pm BST,...
Tesla (TSLA.US) and Ford (F.US) shares values up 2.5% and 4.5% respectively on the announcement of the collaboration between the companies and a number...
Brent crude is losing 4% today, which can be linked to several factors. The US media is talking about uncertainty regarding the debt ceiling agreement,...
