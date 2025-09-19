BREAKING: EURUSD ticks lower after higher CB reading!
3:00 pm BST - US, Conference Board consumer confidence for May. Actual: 102,3.Expected: 99.1. Previous: 101.3 - Conf. Board Present Situation May:...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
Wall Street gains at the start of the session Nvidia tops $1 trillion capitalization; it is the 9th company to break through this barrier! Tuesday's...
The Nasdaq 100 (US100) index is gaining more than 1% Financial markets overseas are pricing in positive news on weekend progress on debt limit...
DE30 extends upward corrective impulse Eurozone's sentiment weakens in MoM terms Markets gain on wave of better debt limit...
Oil A potential conflict between Saudi Arabia and Russia is emerging within OPEC+. Russia wants to maintain the current status quo, while Saudi...
The bullish momentum on Chinese indices has definitely waned as recent data indicated that the post-pandemic opening of the economy is not proceeding...
US traders are returning from a long Memorial Day weekend. It was announced over the weekend that an agreement on the US debt ceiling has been reached,...
Flash CPI data from Spain for May was released this morning at 8:00 am BST. Spanish inflation figures are closely watched as they tend to be released before...
European markets set for slightly higher opening UK and US traders return from holidays US survey data and Spanish CPI report on the agenda Futures...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded mixed today. S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.1%, indices from China traded 0.7-1.2% lower, Nikkei gained 0.3% and Kospi...
Monday's session was quiet, which had to do with the absence of investors from the US, as well as the lack of trading in the UK Today is Memorial...
USDJPY quotes started the new week with a correction. Looking technically at the D1 interval, before the weekend the price reached the upper limit of the...
Bitcoin reacted positively to news of the US debt limit increase. BTC miners have recently increased balances The price first rose dynamically but...
Japan's Nikkei (JAP225) was trading today at levels not seen since July 1990. Semiconductor companies are weighing heavily on the benchmark, and...
An agreement on US debt ceiling was reached over the weekend, removing a big source of uncertainty in the markets. This, combined with a higher-than-expected...
European markets trade mixed US debt ceiling agreement failed to trigger big moves on the markets Borussia Dortmund slumps after...
Recep Tayyip Erdogan won the second round of the Turkish presidential elections this weekend, securing a decent lead over opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu...
US debt deal was reached during a weekend Beijing “Web3 Innovation and Development White Paper” introduction Bitcoin...
Today's macro calendar is literally empty. Due to the Memorial Day holiday, the markets in the US will remain closed. No key publications or central...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded mixed at the beginning of a new week. Nikkei and Kospi decreased 0.12% and 1.1% respectively, Nifty 50 added 0.34%...
