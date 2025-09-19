Morning Wrap (29.05.2023)
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded mixed at the beginning of a new week. Nikkei and Kospi decreased 0.12% and 1.1% respectively, Nifty 50 added 0.34%...
Market news
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
Wall Street is gaining momentum at the end of the week. The US500 is currently trading 1.30% higher at 4,212 points, while the US100 is up by a 2.50% at...
Shares of Virgin Galactic (SPCE.US), which aims to commercialize suborbital tourism, are down nearly 17% today, despite the company announcing a successful...
The upcoming week in the market may start relatively calm as US traders are on holiday, but things may become more interesting later in the week. Traders...
Wall Street opens higher after positive comments from MCCarthy, he said that talks also made progress this morning and negotiators will continue to work...
Wall Street is set to open slightly higher today Debt-ceiling agreement is near Higher PCE data increase 25bp rate hike On the last day of...
University of Michigan Sentiment for May: University of Michigan Final: 59.2, Forecast: 57.8 Previous: 63.5 Inflation expectations: 1-yr:...
- US, data pack for April. Core PCE. Actual: 4,7% YoY. Expected: 4.6% YoY. Previous: 4.6% YoY Personal income.Actual: 0,4% MoM. Expected:...
The US dollar is giving back some of recent gains today, being the worst performing G10 currency on the day. US currency may become more volatile around...
DE30 extends downward momentum Siemens Energy sees demand for 'green' transformation Attention focused on US macro data and debt limit topic This...
GBPUSD tested a resistance zone ranging below the 1.27 mark in the first half of May but bulls failed to push the pair above. A pullback was launched later...
US dollar has been the best performing G10 currency this week as lingering debt ceiling negotiations led to a spike in yields and provided support for...
European stock market indices set to open flat PCE, personal spending & income, durable goods orders data for April Speeches...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed. Dow Jones dropped 0.1%, Russell 2000 declined 0.7% while S&P 500 added 0.9% and Nasdaq rallied...
Wall Street indices traded mixed today - Dow Jones and Russell 2000 traded lower while Nasdaq and S&P 500 gained, driven by solid performance...
The US dollar is the best performing G10 currency today as US yields continue to rise amid uncertainty over the US debt ceiling agreement and quickly approaching...
Snowflake (SNOW.US), US cloud-based data company, trades around 18% lower on the day. Drop in the company's share price was triggered by the fiscal-Q1...
US Energy Information Administration (EIA) released a weekly report on US natural gas inventories today at 3:30 pm BST. Report was expected to show a 100...
South African Reserve Bank (SARB) delivered a 50 basis point rate hike today, pushing the main interest rate up from 7.75 to 8.25%. While the decision...
Wall Street opens higher, Nasdaq leads gains Nvidia earnings support tech shares Dollar Tree and American Eagle Outfitters slump...
