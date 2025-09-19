Nvidia - the new, rising star on Wall Street? 💥
Artificial intelligence has breathed 'second life' into the powerfully oversold Nasdaq index until recently. Known for its large share of technology...
Market news
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
Revision US GDP data for Q1 2023 was released today at 1:30 pm BST. Revision showed a positive surprise with annualized Q1 growth coming in at 1.3%, up...
China bans chips from Micron Technology Ban may have limited impact as it applies mostly to public sector Micron to invest 500 billion JPY in Japan,...
DE30 loses slightly European sentiment mixed, gains driven by AI/semiconductor companies German macro data surprises on the downside Airbus...
The DAX future / DE30 falls to a multi-week low today. Source: xStation5 W1 chart The leading index has dipped into a stronger support zone...
Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) announced its latest monetary policy decision today at 12:00 pm BST. CBRT decided to keep rates unchanged...
La seconde moitié de la semaine apporte une plus grande volatilité sur les principaux indices américains. Hier, les indices US500...
The market euphorically received the report itself as well as comments on the development of Nvidia's business (NVDA.US). In fact, every possible comment...
Futures indices indicate higher market openings in the EU. GDP data and jobless claims in focus. Today's indices are opening slightly higher....
Nvidia may be ahead of the significant surge in its market value as the company showed an optimistic outlook driven by the high demand for chips used in...
FOMC minutes turned out to be a non-event. Document largely echoed FOMC statement and Powell's presser. However, it included line that Fed staff...
FOMC minutes release was a key macro event of the day. Document related to May 2-3, 2023 meeting during which it was strongly hinted that the rate hike...
FOMC minutes were released at 7:00 pm BST today. Document related to May 2-3, 2023 meeting during which Fed strongly hinted that it may pause its rate...
Precious metals are pulling back today with rising US yields being the main driver of the move. Yields are on the rise as negotiators are struggling to...
Christopher Waller, Fed member, delivered some hawkish comments on monetary policy this afternoon, providing support for the US dollar. Key takeaways from...
Broad US stock market is feeling pain today with major Wall Street indices dropping 0.5-1.0% at press time. Lack of an agreement on US debt ceiling continues...
The world's highest valued semiconductor manufacturer today and one of the main beneficiaries of the AI trend, Nvidia (NVDA.US) will report Q1 results...
US Energy Information Administration (EIA) released an official weekly report on US oil inventories today at 3:30 pm BST. Median expectation among economists...
Wall Street launched today's trading lower FOMC minutes and NVIDIA earnings in the spotlight Still no progress on US debt ceiling Wall...
The minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting held on May 2-3 will be released today at 7:00 PM BST. Report from Minutes is highly...
