The minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting held on May 2-3 will be released today at 7:00 PM BST. Report from Minutes is highly...
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
DE30 extends declines and slips below 16,000 points. German IFO business index reading surprises with sizable drop Indexes in Europe begin downward...
Copper (COPPER) quotations are trading down more than 1.5% today and have slipped below the psychological $8,000 barrier. Copper is increasingly...
9:00 AM BST, Germany, IFO Business Climate for May. Currently: 91.7. Expected 93. Previous 93.6 The current IFO rating in Germany in May was 94.8...
In the FX market, in addition to the pound reacting to higher-than-expected inflation data from the UK, the New Zealand dollar played a dominant role today,...
European stock exchanges are opening lower than yesterday Focus is on data from New Zealand and the UK FOMC Minutes and speeches by central bankers...
At 7:00am BST, we learned CPI and PPI inflation data from the UK, which turned out to be below analysts' expectations! CPI inflation (y/y). Currently:...
Asian equities experienced a slight decline for the second consecutive day as talks on raising the US debt ceiling reached an impasse, negatively affecting...
The market is still largely reacting to news on the US debt limit. There is still a lot of uncertainty, but McCarthy believes there is a chance of...
The US500 is retreating today amid continued uncertainty over the US debt limit. We are also seeing fairly mixed data from the US - a fairly strong PMI...
At the moment, the topic of raising the debt limit is the number one topic, not only in the US, but also worldwide, in view of the fact that a possible...
Wall Street records moderate declines Apple announces multi-year and multi-billion dollar deal with Broadcom PacWest extends dynamic...
- US, new home sales for April. Actual: 683k. Expected: 665k. Previous: 683k - US, Richmond Fed index for May. Actual:-15. Expected: -8.0. Previous:...
- US, flash PMIs for May. Manufacturing. Actual: 48,5. Expected: 50.0. Previous: 50.2 Services. Actual: 55,1. Expected: 52.6. Previous:...
Oil Asset managers are the most bearish on oil in more than a decade (according to Bloomberg data) Recession concerns as well as limited...
DE30 extends yesterday's declines German PMIs - industry in depressed state, services getting stronger Morgan Stanley raises...
Commodities are taking a hit today, especially industrial and precious metals. Strengthening of the US dollar can be seen as a prime reason behind the...
Nvidia Corporation (NVDA.US) CEO Jensen Huang recently stated that generative AI represents a new "iPhone moment." While the long-term impact...
Flash PMIs for May were highlights in today's economic calendar for the European morning session. Data turned out to be very mixed. French release...
Flash PMI indices for May from France and Germany were released at 8:15 am BST and 8:30 am BST, respectively. Data was expected to show a small improvement...
