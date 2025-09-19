Economic calendar: PMI day in Europe and US!
Futures point to a flat opening of European session Flash PMIs for May from Europe and the United States Speeches from Fed, ECB and...
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
Wall Street indices finished yesterday's higher - S&P 500 gained 0.02%, Nasdaq moved 0.50% higher and Russell 2000 jumped 1.22%. Dow Jones...
US stocks fluctuate ahead of a crucial meeting between US President Joe Biden and Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to iron out roadblocks...
Another key takeaways from the speeches of the FED members regarding the current tightening cycle after today's hawkish comment from Bullard: Raphael...
Breaking fake news was released today regarding an alleged explosion at the Pentagon. The news quickly turned out to be false, and the tweet was deleted...
The indices on Wall Street trade sideways today Markets are awaiting Biden's meeting with McCarthy after the session FED members favor further...
Sinan Ogan, the Turkish presidential candidate who came third in the first round of the election, has decided that he will support incumbent President...
The EUR/USD pair has been under pressure over the past few weeks; however, last Friday, bulls showed signs of strength once again. EUR/USD - 4 hours...
Morgan Stanley downgrades recommendation for Sartorius Adidas decides to resell Yeezy brand products This week's first trading...
Known for his hawkish view of US monetary policy, the head of the St.Louis Fed. James Bullard indicated today that further rate hikes in the US are as...
Shares of regional bank PacWestBancorp (PACW.US) are gaining nearly 4% before the open on Wall Street. The reason for the increases is reports of the sale...
Micron Technology (MU.US) shares are losing more than 6% ahead of today's session opening after China's cybersecurity regulator said the company's...
USD gained a bit after hawkish comments from Neel Kashkari, president of Minneapolis Fed. Kashkari said that it will be a close call between keep rates...
Bitcoin's volatility continues to fall, and the price is clearly having trouble breaking through $27,000. The decline continues from the beginning...
The European Union, on behalf of the Irish Data Protection Commission, has imposed a record €1.2bn ($1.3bn) fine on Meta Platforms (META.US), managed...
A new week has begun and there is still no agreement on the US debt ceiling. Moreover, comments made by Democrats and Republicans suggest that two sides...
People's Bank of China (PBOC) left interest rates unchanged today, in-line with market expectations. 1-year prime lending rate was left at 3.65% while...
European indices set for flat opening ECB and Fed speakers dominate calendar FOMC minutes later into the week Futures markets...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded higher at the beginning of a new week. Nikkei and Kospi gained 0.8%, Nifty 50 added 0.5% and indices from China...
The last day of the week did not bring significant changes in market sentiment, with the main indices in the US struggling for direction. Initially,...
