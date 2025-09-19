Daily Summary: Wall Street on edge as debt-ceiling impasse increase uncertainty
The last day of the week did not bring significant changes in market sentiment, with the main indices in the US struggling for direction. Initially,...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
More
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
More
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
More
The last day of the week did not bring significant changes in market sentiment, with the main indices in the US struggling for direction. Initially,...
Although ICE has recently reported record cocoa inventories in European and American ports, the market is pricing in the risk of limited supply, primarily...
Catalent (CTLT.US) is rising as much as 12% to $36.3 after the company assured investors that its challenges are temporary, while formally cutting its...
During Powell's speech, investors sold off the U.S. dollar and risky assets, expecting - according to the Fed chief's comments - further damage...
Debt-ceiling negotiations are at a "pause," said Republican Rep. Garret Graves of Louisiana, a key ally of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, according...
FED Chairman, Jerome Powell, speaks again as part of the 'Perspectives on Monetary Policy' panel Key points: Price stability is foundation...
Indexes on Wall Street opened slightly higher today Markets await Powell's speech (18:00 BST) Buffett's new purchases boost Occidental Petroleum...
Canadian retail sales data for March was released today at 1:30 pm BST. Report was expected to show the second month of declines in a row with a drop in...
DE30 at all-time highs Deutsche Bank has downgraded its recommendation on Deutsche Telefonica shares E.ON (EOAN.DE) is considering...
NATGAS rallied yesterday, supported by: Smaller-than-expected natural gas inventory build reported by EIA. Inventories rose 99 bcf while the market...
German DAX rallied over the past two days, adding almost 2% over Wednesday and Thursday combined. The upward move was being continued on the futures market...
European indices set to open higher Powell to speak on the economy in the evening Canadian retail sales data for March Futures...
Wall Street indices rallied for another day. S&P 500 gained 0.94%, Dow Jones gained 0.34% and Nasdaq surged 1.51%. Russell 2000 added 0.58% US...
Today's stock market session once again was dominated by the bulls. In Europe, in the spotlight was German DAX, which reached almost historical highs....
Palantir Technologies (PLTR.US) gains as much as 10.5% to $11.30 after exchange-traded funds managed by Cathie Wood's Ark Investment Management purchased...
Bullard from the US Federal Reserve commented that he supports further interest rate hikes in the US and higher rates overall serve as good protection...
03:30 PM BST - EIA report on natural gas inventories in the USA. Current: +99 bcf. Expected: +110 bcf. Previous: +78 bcf. Source: Xstation...
Shares of gaming company Take Two Interactive (TTWO.US) are gaining nearly 12% after the fima conveyed that it will deliver the next installment of one...
FED: latest data do not indicates pause in current Fed rate hike cycle Jobless Claims, Philly FED and Existing Home Sales data Wall Street opens...
The leader of the Republican Party in the United States House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, has announced that negotiations are underway regarding...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator