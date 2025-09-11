BREAKING: crude oil inventories dropped more than expected 📃
03:30 PM BST, United States - EIA Data: Gasoline Inventories: actual -2.075M; forecast -0.500M; previous 0.209M; Crude Oil Inventories:...
Market news
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is one of the key players in the enterprise technology solutions market. The company was established in 2015 following the split of the original Hewlett-Packard company, which allowed it to focus on delivering advanced IT products and...
Slightly higher inflation, strong rebound in claims As expected, CPI inflation for August rose to 2.9% y/y from 2.7% y/y. Core inflation remained elevated at 3.1% y/y. The only surprise was a slightly higher monthly CPI, which rose 0.4% m/m versus expectations of 0.3% m/m. It is worth noting, however,...
03:00 PM BST, United States - New Home Sales for May: actual 623K; forecast 694K; previous 722K; 03:00 PM BST, United...
U.S. stock indices opened today near record levels. Investor enthusiasm continues to be fueled by easing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and a...
US New Home Sales (Units): 0.623M (Forecast 0.693M, Previous 0.743M) The reading came in -13.7% MoM vs -6.7% exp. and 10.9%...
The US president, Donald Trump, gave his remarks on defense spending and geopolitics during today NATO Summit. NATO is going to become very strong...
Futures contracts on the DAX (DE40) are down more than 0.7% today, as sentiment across European equity markets reflects increased investor caution and...
Futures on Volatility Index (VIX) extends a decline by 0.6% today as indices on Wall Street continue to rise amid de-escalation in the Middle East and...
The USDJPY pair is regaining some ground after a wave of declines that pushed the pair back down to close to 145 yen per dollar. According to the minutes...
Futures contracts indicate a higher opening for today's cash session in Europe The geopolitical situation is calming down, at least temporarily The...
Stocks in the Asia-Pacific region rose today following a strong impulse from Wall Street. However, the scale of the gains was not excessive. The Nikkei...
US100 surges 1.6% and hits all-time highs. The technology sector continues its impressive winning streak on global stock exchanges. Leading the gains...
Futures on Brent Crude (OIL) are down over 4.5% today, as markets react to the Middle East ceasefire, reducing the perceived risk of supply disruptions...
Bitcoin is gaining today on the back of growing optimism on Wall Street and weakness in the U.S. dollar. The largest cryptocurrency has halted its decline...
Sentiment on the U.S. stock market is highly optimistic today. Indices are ‘celebrating’ a ceasefire in the Middle East, while falling...
According to Fed chair, Jerome Powell, 'the reason we are not cutting rates is that forecasts in and out of the Fed expect a meaningful increase in...
US Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index: 93 vs 99.8 and 98 previously US Conference Board: 12-month inflation expectations 6% (down from 6.4%...
Markets are resuming their thaw after the ceasefire between Israel and Iran, pushing GOLD prices down more than 2% intraday. The geopolitical squeeze is...
On Sunday, Tesla officially launched its Robotaxi project in Austin, leading to over an 8% increase in yesterday's session. Today, Tesla continues...
Labor market conditions remain strong—average payroll gains of 124 k per month and 4.2 % unemployment—with wage growth cooling yet still...
Oil Price Surge: Oil prices surged at the open of the final week of June, driven by a significant escalation in the Middle East. US-Iran Tensions:...
