Strong interest in ad-based subscription plans supports Netflix's stock price
Netlix (NFLX.US) shares are gaining more than 4% early in today's Wall Street session following the company's announcement that it has broken through...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
More
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
More
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
More
Netlix (NFLX.US) shares are gaining more than 4% early in today's Wall Street session following the company's announcement that it has broken through...
Federa Reserve member Lorie Logan told that, inflation data are not indicate pause in current Fed rate hike cycle. After those comments EURUSD is...
US existing home sales data for April: Actual: 4.28mn, Expected: 4.30mn, Previously: 4.44mn EURUSD extends downward momentum after publication...
Allianz resells its unit in Russia Citigroup raises recommendation on Siemens Energy shares Thursday's trading session on the...
Philadelphia FED Manufacturing Index for May: Actual: -10.4 Expected: -19.8, Previously: -31.3 Weekly Jobless Claims Data Actual:...
The largest retailer in the United States (WMT.US) beat Wall Street expectations in both earnings per share and revenue in Q1. Although retail sales (real)...
Newmont Mining is world's largest gold miner Newcrest Mining recommended takeover offer from Newmont to shareholders Deal expected to result...
European indices are rallying at the beginning of today's cash trading session on the Old Continent. This comes after a stellar Wall Street session...
Australian jobs market data for April was released during the Asian trading session today and turned out to be a big disappointment. Employment declined...
European indices set to open higher Second-tier data from the United States, central bankers' speeches Earnings from Walmart and Alibaba European...
Wall Street indices surged yesterday amid hopes that agreement on debt ceiling may be reached soon. Solid performance of regional banks also provided...
Wall Street indices traded higher today, driven by hopes that agreement between Republicans and Democrats on debt ceiling may be reached soon All...
Doximity (DOCS.US), company operating a networking platform for medical professionals, reported earnings for fiscal-Q4 2023 yesterday after session close...
Ripple, one of the largest cryptocurrency projects, has acquired Swiss startup Metaco, which provides digital asset storage services to clients such as...
Although the sentiment of the cryptocurrency market is mostly weak today, the altcoin Decentraland (MANA) linked to the online metaverse game of the same...
US Energy Information Administration (EIA) released a weekly report on change in US oil and oil-derivative inventories at 3:30 pm BST today. API data released...
Western Alliance (WAL.US) reported that its deposits from Q1 increased by $2 billion as of May 12, easing concerns around regional banks. As a result,...
Reports from Turkish media released earlier today suggested that Russia and Ukraine are close to agreeing on an extension of the Black Sea grain initiative...
Wall Street indices trade higher US500 breaks above 50- and 200-hour moving averages Western Alliance jumps on deposit growth Wall Street indices...
As reported by Tether, starting this month, the institution that creates the most important stable cryptocurrency USDT so called stablecoin (cryptocurrency's...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator