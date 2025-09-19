US Housing market data continues to stabilize
01:30 pm BST - US housing market data for April. Building permits. Actual: 1.416 million. Expected: 1.435 million. Previous: 1.413 million Housing...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
US natural gas prices trade 2.5-3.0% higher in the early afternoon today. This is continuation of the upward impulse launched on Friday, when news hit...
DE30 remains in consolidation zone SAP raises revenue forecasts and announces share buybacks Commerzbank's raised forecasts do...
Turkish media reports that Russian and Ukrainian negotiators with help from Turkey and the United Nations are closing in on an extension to Black Sea grain...
The Q1 financial results of Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK.US) positively surprised analysts in terms of both earnings per share and revenue. Star Bulk is one...
Economic Outlook Japanese NIKKEI 225 is on the rise trading near an all-time high following positive GDP data and supportive comments from country...
Major index futures in Europe indicate a slightly higher opening HIgher-than-expected Q1 GDP readings in Japan US housing data in the spotlight Wednesday's...
Indices from Asia-Pacific struggles for direction today, with mixed performance from leading markets. This is a potential response to mixed closing...
Wall Street indices traded lower today with small-cap Russell 2000 dropping over 1%, Dow JOnes trading 0.7% down and S&P/ASX 200 declining 0.3%....
Hawkish comments from a number of Fed members as well as better-than-expected macro data from the United States is providing support for the US dollar...
Home Depot (HD.US) launched today's cash session on Wall Street lower after reporting earnings for fiscal-Q1 2024 (calendar February-April 2023). Report...
Thomas Barkin, head of Richmond Fed, as well as Loretta Mester from Cleveland Fed commented on the monetary policy and economy today. EURUSD moved lower...
Wall Street indices opened lower today US retail sales and industrial production data beats estimates Horizon Therapeutics plunges as...
US industrial production reading for April was released today at 2:15 pm BST. Report was expected to show 0.0% MoM in APril - neither growth, nor decline...
DE30 struggles to break through the 16,000 point level Russian authorities have agreed to sell Volkswagen's asset Infineon...
US retail sales data for April was a key macro event of the day and was released at 1:30 pm BST. Report was expected to show US retail sales rebounding...
Canada, CPI inflation. Actual: 4,4% YoY. Expected 4.1% YoY. Previously 4.3% YoY. Mom basis: 0,7% versus 0,4% expected Core inflation at:...
Shares of Swiss medical holding company Sonova (SOON.CH) are declining nearly 8% and slipping below key support as the company announced the...
Oil US informed at the beginning of a week that it plans to purchase 3 million barrels of oil as part of SPR refilling. Offers can be submitted until...
For the past two months, we have observed rather weak consumer behavior when looking at retail sales data. On the other hand, the rebound in wage dynamics...
