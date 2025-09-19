💲 Dollar loses ahead of retail sales
For the past two months, we have observed rather weak consumer behavior when looking at retail sales data. On the other hand, the rebound in wage dynamics...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
The German ZEW index, which surveys sentiment among German investors, surprised at its May reading with a much weaker than expected reading. The...
Vodafone (VOD.UK) shares are down more than 3.5% in today's session, slipping to levels not seen since the start of the year following the announcement...
The Australian Dollar higher volatility is caused by concerns about Chinese data and RBA minutes Chinese data revealed weaker-than-expected industrial...
The British pound lost ground early in the European session following the publication of weak macro data from the UK, reducing the chance of a hawkish...
Futures indicate a lower opening of today's cash session in Europe. German ZEW index and US retail sales Speeches by ECB and Fed members Futures...
China futures surged by nearly 4% at the close of yesterday's Wall Street trading session. This significant rebound may be attributed to the...
Talks between the US president Biden and a representative of the House of Representatives, McCarthy on the debt limit are scheduled to take...
Cryptocurrencies opened the week in a mixed mood but final BTC shows strength and climbed above $27,500 signaling that bullish momentum is not out of the...
Today we are seeing a very strong rebound on the AUDUSD pair. It takes partly from the weakness of the dollar after the reading of the weak NY Empire index....
House of Representatives, McCarthy said that he is not seeing any movement on debt negotiations. Of course we should remember that House of Representatives...
The company C3ai (AI.US) is gaining nearly 20% today following the release of preliminary financial results. Markets saw them as a signal that momentum...
HEICO Corp. (HEI.US) specializes in niche services such as complex aircraft maintenance, its shares gaining 8% today after announcing an all-time record...
Wall Street struggles for direction Debt-ceiling discussion in the mainstream New York Fed index slumps Wall Street struggles for direction...
The last week was particularly tough for the euro against the US dollar. The pair broke below the range that had lasted for over a month and the downside...
DE30 starts the week with moderate gains Siemens Energy gains on wave of quarterly report Will Bayer issue a full-year results...
New York Fed manufacturing index for May was released today at 1:30 pm BST. Release was closely watched as this index surprised with a big jump last month...
Raphael Bostic, head of Atlanta Fed, delivered a speech today. He pointed out that there is still a lot to do on inflation and the economy will have negative...
Stock traders launched a new week in upbeat moods with indices from Asia-Pacific finishing today's trading higher and European benchmarks advancing...
European Commission released a new set of economic projections for the Eurozone today. EC boosted 2023 and 2024 GDP forecast slightly while also raising...
