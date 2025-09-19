TRY muted after inconclusive Turkish elections
Turkish elections were held on Sunday, May 14 and results turned out to be inconclusive. The key takeaway is that no single candidate managed to get over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
European indices set to open higher New York Fed index for May due at 1:30 pm BST Speeches from ECB, Fed and BoE members Futures...
Indices from Asia-Pacific are trading mostly higher today. Nikkei gains 0.7%, S&P/ASX 200 adds 0.1%, Nifty 50 jumps 0.4% and Kospi trades flat....
Dollar appreciation puts pressure on the markets Wall Street loses at the end of this week's last trading session. The US500 index is losing more than...
Massachusetts has issued a notification stating that the recent jobless claims report was incorrect due to data fraudulent suspicion in this state. Financial...
Yesterday, Alphabet (GOOGL.US) rolled out an update for its free generative AI tool called Bard, which actually is a direct competitor to ChatGPT. Bard...
Danish company Torm (TRMDA.DK) is one of the world's largest operators of product tankers carrying petroleum products, gasoline, jet fuel and diesel....
This Sunday, Turkey will elect 600 Members of Parliament and a president. Will there be a change in power after 20 years of rule by the AKP party,...
University of Michigan Sentiment: 57,7 Forecast: 63 Previous: 63,5 University of Michigan Expectations: 53,4 Forecast: 60,8 Previous: 60,2 University...
US markets are set to open slightly higher on the opening bell on Friday US dollar appreciates at the end of the week Michigan report ahead Cryptocurrencies...
DE30 stays below the 16,000 point barrier Nordex (NDX1.DE) erases some of the losses following the publication of result Volkswagen...
EURNZD is one of the G10 FX crosses that experienced large moves so far today. The pair is trading higher as EUR got supported by hawkish comments from...
European indices set to open higher Meeting between Biden and congressional leaders postponed University of Michigan data expected to show slight...
UK data pack for March as well as full-Q1 GDP report was released today at 7:00 pm BST. While industrial and manufacturing production data turned out to...
Wall Street indices finished yesterday's trading lower - S&P 500 dropped 0.17%, Dow Jones moved 0.66% lower while Nasdaq added 0.18%. Small-cap...
Wall Street's rally falters, with the S&P500 losing 0.39% against a modest 0.14% gain for the Nasdaq and a near 0.9% decline for the Dow Jones PPI...
Tire maker and legendary motorsports-related company, Goodyear (GT.US) is trading up nearly 20% today as activist investor, Elliott Management fund has...
Bearish pressure on Bitcoin is increasing as Friday's option expiration approaches. The bears could cause the price to settle below $27,000 allowing...
The U.S. Dollar Index (USDIDX) continues to rise amid the latest macro readings. Claims came in above expectations, indicating a weaker labor market. Nevertheless,...
Disney (DIS.US) shares are losing nearly 8% today after a report that disappointed investors. The reason for the declines is the streaming platform's...
