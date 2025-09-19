NATGAS slightly higher after EIA report
Gas inventories are up 78 bcf, in line with market expectations (previous increase of 54 bcf). The increase is in line with the 5-year average, showing...
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
The market is seeing a fair amount of risk aversion, although at the same time bears come back also on precious metals market, especially on silver. Once...
Wall Street indices open with weaker sentiment, US100 is declining. PPI inflation surprised on the downside, while jobless claims came in higher than...
Silver is losing nearly 3% today, which could be linked to a slight strengthening of the US dollar. On the other hand, yesterday's and today's...
The DAX Future / DE30 is falling today and approaching the weekly low reached yesterday. Source: xStation5 W1 chart The support at 15,891 points...
US, PPI inflation for April. Headline. Actual: 2.3% YoY. Expected: 2.5% YoY. Previous: 2.7% YoY Core. Actual: 3.2% YoY. Expected: 3.3% YoY....
First Citizens BancShares reached fresh all-time highs Bank reported Q1 2023 earnings on Wednesday $9.8 billion gain made on SVB acquisition Common...
DE30: Bayer drops after quarterly report release, Allianz (ALV.DE) plans share buyback worth up to €1.5 billion Bayer (BAYN.DE)...
Sub-orbital travel company Virgin Galactic (SPCE.US) is extending gains in pre-opening market trading after telling investors that it plans to hold a test...
Albemarle (ALB.US) is the largest global producer of lithium used in electric cars. The company also provides services in the chemical industry (including...
Bank of England announced a monetary policy decision at 12:00 pm BST today. There was no surprise - BoE delivered a 25 basis point rate hike, an outcome...
Bank of England is another major central bank set to announce a rate decision this month, after last week's decision from the Fed and ECB. It is expected...
The British pound is pulling back ahead of the Bank of England rate decision, scheduled for 12:00 pm BST today. Economists polled by Bloomberg are almost...
European indices set to open slightly higher Bank of England expected to deliver 25 bp rate hike Speeches from Fed and ECB members Futures...
Chinese inflation data was released during the Asian trading session today. Both CPI and PPI inflation data came in much below market expectations. Headline...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher after a volatile session. S&P 500 gained 0.45%, Nasdaq moved 1.04% and Russell 2000 added...
Wall Street indices launched today's trading higher as lower-than-expected US CPI print for April boosted hopes that Fed won't raise rates...
Sentiment in the cryptocurrency market improved with a rally on the Nasdaq index, where bulls took control after US inflation data. Another lower inflation...
Bank of England is set to announce its next monetary policy decision tomorrow at 12:00 pm BST. Economists seem unanimous in their expectations and point...
Official weekly US report on oil inventories was released today at 3:30 pm BST. API data from private sector, released yesterday in the evening, showed...
