BREAKING: Oil jumps in spite of US inventory build
Official weekly US report on oil inventories was released today at 3:30 pm BST. API data from private sector, released yesterday in the evening, showed...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
More
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
More
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
More
Official weekly US report on oil inventories was released today at 3:30 pm BST. API data from private sector, released yesterday in the evening, showed...
Shares of travel company Aribnb (ABNB.US) are losing nearly 10% today despite the company reported stronger than expected results for Q1. At...
Today's CPI report from the US improved the mood among market bulls. The report was expected to show the core index slowing down again from 5.6% y/y...
Wall Street indices open higher after inflation data US headline CPI unexpectedly slows below 5% YoY Celsius Holdings, Twilio and...
Gold has always been investors' answer to uncertain times. Looking at the behavior of prices in recent months, it seems that we are currently living...
Attention focused on the US CPI report Siemens Healthineers (SHL.DE) loses sharply after quarterly results Wednesday's trading...
US CPI inflation data for April, a key macro release of the day, was published at 1:30 pm BST today. Report was expected to show deceleration in core gauge...
PayPal's (PYPL.US) financial results have disappointed investors. Despite raising its full-year profit forecast, the company slightly lowered its margin...
Major markets in Europe and futures contracts in the US are looking nervous ahead of the US CPI data for April published today. Investors are choosing...
The Norwegian krone is gaining value against other G10 currencies during this morning. This is related to today's inflation reading in Norway, which...
European stock markets set to open higher US CPI data for April in the spotlight Earnings from Disney and Toyota Motor Corp Futures...
Indices from Asia-Pacific are volatile today as investors opted to exit risky positions ahead of US CPI data. HKComp CFDs declined by 0.89% to 19,666...
Wall Street indices trade lower today with Nasdaq being top laggard (around -0.5%) and Dow Jones outperforming (around -0.1%) Russell 2000...
Palantir Technologies (PLTR.US) stock is rallying today after the company released Q1 earnings yesterday and provided an upbeat outlook. Company not only...
Wall Street opens slightly lower US100 tests 13,270 pts support zone Novavax jumps after announcing massive job cuts Wall Street indices launched...
EURUSD drops below 1.1000 as markets are positioning for tomorrow's US CPI print. From a short-term perspective, divergence between EURUSD and TNOTE...
Markets wipe out yesterday's gains Attention focused on US debt limit negotiations Fresenius gains on wave of good results and...
Gold World Gold Council report showed a decline in gold demand in Q1 2023, compared to previous two quarters. On the other hand, official sector...
Gold price continues its bullish trend trajectory on Tuesday. The price of gold is currently trading around $2,030 per ounce, which is a +0.41% daily change....
The largest lodging company that does not own a single property, we are talking about Airbnb (ABNB.US) has demonstrated its ability to scale the business...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator