Economic calendar: FED bankers speeches ahead
Markets in Europe are opening slightly lower Speeches by Federal Reserve bankers later this day Financial reports from Airbnb and...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
More
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
More
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
More
Markets in Europe are opening slightly lower Speeches by Federal Reserve bankers later this day Financial reports from Airbnb and...
In Asia, the market struggles for direction as investors await trade data from China, looking to gain insights into the country's economic recovery....
Financial Markets US stocks struggled to find direction in subdued trading on Monday. US500 is down 0.03% at 4,150 points. The US100 (NASDAQ)...
Shares of major U.S. meat producer Tyson Foods (TSN.US) are losing 15% following the release of a surprise Q1 loss and lower full-year revenue forecasts....
Catalent (CTLT.US), a contract pharmaceutical manufacturer whose clients include giants like Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, and Novo Nordisk, has announced...
Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB.US) shares of the conglomerate managed by Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger are trading up nearly 1.2% in today's session...
Wall Street trade sideways at the beginning of new week US wholesale inventories hold steady in March Biontech surges after better...
Although wholesaler inventories showed no change from the last reading (a 0.1% m/m increase was forecast), wholesale sales showed a sharp monthly decline...
Amid mixed sentiment on exchanges, cryptocurrencies are losing today. Bitcoin has retreated below $28,000. The Bitcoin network now has nearly 450,000 transactions...
The last few weeks have been relatively calm for the Euro against the US Dollar. The major forex pair continues to trade near this year's highs, but...
Shares of Biontech (BNTX.US), which together with Pfizer (PFE.US) developed revolutionary mRNA vaccines during the pandemic, are gaining 5% as its Q1 report...
Markets gain at the start of the week German manufacturing data surprises on the downside Jungheinrich (JUN3.DE) surprises with better...
The Australian dollar (AUD) is one of the strongest G10 currencies today, which has to do with several factors: A likely budget surplus...
The shares of the oldest operating bank in the world, Italy's Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.IT) are gaining nearly 4% in the face of an announcement...
US natural gas prices trade over 4% higher today, bring a combined rebound off the Friday's low to almost 8%. Improved sentiment towards natural gas...
Beginning of a new week on the markets has been calm so far. Worse than expected German industrial production reading for March did not have much impact...
European indices launch new week little changed Sentix index for euro area, US wholesale inventories Earnings from PayPal and Palantir European...
Indices from Asia-Pacific are trading mostly higher today, potentially responding to superb Wall Street session on Friday when all major US indices...
Today's NFP reports came in strong - readings beat analysts expectations by a decent margin, wage growth accelerated to 4.4% YoY while unemployment...
PacWest was heavily sold off this week, but during the last session of the week, shares bounced from the lows by over 80%! This is likely due to an overreaction...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator