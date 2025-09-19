US Open: bullish sentiment is back on Wall Street!
Wall Street opens higher as the US added more jobs in April US labor market remains strong, but not so long Regional banks...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
More
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
More
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
More
Wall Street opens higher as the US added more jobs in April US labor market remains strong, but not so long Regional banks...
Unemployment data for April published Statistics Canada: Unemployment Rate: Actual 5.0%, Expected: 5.1%, Previously: 5.0% Employment Change:...
NFP report for April, a key macro release of the day, was published at 1:30 pm BST. While FOMC decision is already behind us, the report remains on watch...
DE30 gains to end the week Attention focused on labor market data from the US and Canada Adidas (ADS.DE) quarterly results This...
Such key events like FOMC or ECB decisions are already behind us and they failed to spur optimism on the markets. Moreover, banking sector issues continue...
Apple reported earnings on Wednesday after market close Better-than-expected sales and profits Beat driven by solid iPhone sales Quarterly dividend...
As is usually the case for the first Friday of a new month, traders will be offered jobs data from the United States and Canada. Both reports will be released...
European stock markets set to open higher NFP data for April in the spotlight German factory orders plunged 10.7% MoM in March European...
Wall Street indices finished yesterday's trading lower as renewed concerns over regional banks weighted on sentiment S&P 500 dropped...
US indices traded under pressure today as banking sector woes continue to linger PacWest Bancorp slumped over 40% today after the company...
Gold, as well as other precious metals, are trading higher today. GOLD trades 0.6% higher on the day while SILVER rallies 1.6% and PALLADIUM surges 2.1%....
Apple (AAPL.US) is the final of US megatech companies to report earnings for calendar Q1 2023. iPhone maker will publish financial results for fiscal-Q2...
Western Alliance (WAL.US) denied the Financial Times article, saying it is absolutely false. Recall that the Financial Times reported that Western Alliance...
Western Alliance (WAL.US) seems to be another regional bank that has found itself in trouble in the aftermath of recent turmoil in the US banking sector....
US Energy Information Administration (EIA) released an official weekly report on US natural gas inventories today. Report was expected to show a 52 billion...
Wall Street opens slightly lower US2000 drops below 1,750 pts support zone US regional banks remain under pressure, PacWest slumps Wall...
The DAX futures / DE30 is pulling back from the yearly high this week and testing the previous week's low. Source: xStation5 W1 chart The...
ECB President Christine Large began a post-meeting press conference at 1:45 pm BST. ECB decided to slow down the pace of rate hikes and go with a 25 basis...
US jobless claims came below analysts's expectations. Jobless Claims: Actual: 241k. Expected 240k. Previous 230k. The figures were slightly...
European Central Bank announced its monetary policy decision at 1:15 pm BST today. As expected, ECB decided to slow the pace of rate hikes from 50 down...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator