DE30: DAX loses bullish momentum!
DE30 knocks out key support amid economic uncertainty Attention focused on ECB decision Quarterly results from Rheinmetall, Hugo...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
Challenger Job-Cut Report for April: Actual figure: 67k versus 89.7 k previously Data released by Challenger, Gray & Christmas inc suggest...
European Central Bank will announce monetary policy decision today at 1:15 pm BST, followed by President Lagarde press conference at 1:15 pm BST. ECB members...
Producer Price Index for the EU for March: PPI YoY: 5.9% YoY vs 6.2% YoY expected (13.2% YoY previously) PPI MoM: -1.6% YoY vs -1.6% YoY...
Oil prices, including Brent and WTI, dropped more than 5% after yesterday’s FED meeting regarding interest rates. Oil.WTI dropped below $69 - the...
US major indices plummeted after FED rate hike decision yesterday European markets await ECB and BoE meeting later this day China...
Major Asian stock indexes gained slightly despite yesterday's Wall Street pullback after the Fed's decision on interest rates. Chinese stocks...
FOMC delivered a 25 basis point rate hike with Fed funds rate increasing to 5.00-5.25% - the highest level since June 2006 peak New statement...
FOMC delivered a 25 basis point rate hike today, putting Fed funds rate in the 5.00-5.25% range - the highest level since 2006 rate peak. Fed Chair Powell...
FOMC announced a 25 basis point rate hike today - in-line with market expectations. However, as was feared, wording of the statement was changed and it...
As widely expected, FOMC delivered another 25 basis point rate hike. Fed funds rate was increased from 4.75-5.00% range to 5.00-5.25% - the highest level...
Oil, as well as other energy commodities, are pulling back today. Brent and WTI trade almost 4% lower while gasoline and US natural gas prices drop over...
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD.US), US semiconductor company, is trading around 9% lower today after reporting Q1 2023 earnings yesterday after session close....
Some solid US reports have been released today. ADP report showed an almost-300k increase in US employment, suggesting that US labor market is not slowing...
Crude Oil Inventories: -1.280M (Forecast -0.5M, Previous -5.054M) Gasoline Inventories: 1.743M (Forecast -1.5M, Previous -2.408M) Distillate...
Print: 51.9 (exp.: 51.8; prev.: 51,2) Employment: 50,8 (exp.: 52.6; prev.: 51.3) New orders: 56.1 (exp.: 57.0; prev.: 52.2) New export orders:...
Indices try to recover from yesterday's sharp sell-off before the Fed makes a key decision The Fed is expected to raise interest rates by 25 basis...
US ADP job change: 296k vs 148k forecast and 145k previous. In the first reaction, the US dollar is gaining and US100 is slightly higher....
This morning's macro calendar was basically empty, making it impossible to expect much volatility in the stock market. However, European indices started...
GOLD managed to break the key resistance at 2010.5$ during yesterday's session, and left the local consolidation, which was related to the rebound...
