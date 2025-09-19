Economic calendar: All eyes on FOMC decision!
European indices try to rebound from yesterday's losses FOMC rate decision at 7:00 pm BST ISM services from US DOE report on...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
Major Asian stock indexes ended the session lower after yesterday's slump on Wall Street. Chinese and Japanese markets were closed today for holidays. Retail...
Markets in Europe lost ground today on a wave of relatively weak macro data. At 10:00 BST, we learned about HICP inflation data from the euro area....
AMD (AMD.US) will present its quarterly report just after the close of the trading session on Wall Street. Analysts expect the company to follow in the...
As reported by CNBC, a group led by several high-profile Democratic Party officials is calling on the Federal Reserve to halt interest rate hikes so as...
Market almost fully prices-in a 25 basis point rate hike and a pause afterwards Swaps assume up to 2-4 rate cuts by the end of this year Fed should...
Uber Technologies Inc. rallied as much as 6.4% to $34.7 on Tuesday, after the tech giant reported its Q1 earnings and revenues that beat analysts...
Durable goods orders (m/m). Earlier: -1.2% m/m, Forecast. 3.2% m/m. Currently: 3.2% m/m Factory orders (m/m) Previously: -0.7% m/m. Forecast:...
WTI crude oil prices are currently losing close to 3% and sliding to their lowest levels since March 2023. Uncertainty around the spectre of a global...
Investors await JOLTS and factory data readings Chegg loses over 40% on wave of ChatGPT threats The start of Tuesday's trading...
Attention focused on BP and HSBC quarterly results Shop Apotheke surprises with better results Tuesday's session on European...
On Tuesday, German Index DAX opened higher after a long weekend due to the Labor Day on Monday. Today's stock market session in Europe brought a continuation...
EMU inflation data for April: Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices YoY: 7.0% versus 6.9% expected and 6.9% previously Core Harmonised...
The key event during the Asian session was the surprising decision by the Reserve Bank of Australia.The RBA decided to raise the Official Cash Rate (OCR)...
PMI data for European countries for April HICP inflation for the EU area Durable Goods Orders from the US Today's economic...
Asian shares were mixed on Tuesday, with some markets closed or anticipating holidays.So far, markets do not react in any particular way to the latest...
ISM ticks up in April JP Morgan Gains following FRB takeover Arista Networks to publish report after earnings Following a very strong end to...
ISM manufacturing index ticks up to 47.1 from 46.2 in March Prices component moves back above 50 mark USD dollar gains slightly after the data Indices...
After a collapse of the SVB and Silvergate in the US as well as a forced takeover of Credit Suisse by the UBS, the time has come for the Frist Republic...
EURUSD saw a fairly dramatic reversal late in 2022 when it turned out that the energy crisis in Europe was softer than feared. The pair was trading close...
