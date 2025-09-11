BREAKING: Canadian CPI slightly higher than expected. USDCAD reacts
Canadian CPI YoY: 1.7% (Forecast 1.7%, Previous 1.7%) MoM: 0.6% vs 0.5% exp. and -0.1% previously USDCAD strengthened at 12 PM GMT and after...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is one of the key players in the enterprise technology solutions market. The company was established in 2015 following the split of the original Hewlett-Packard company, which allowed it to focus on delivering advanced IT products and...
Slightly higher inflation, strong rebound in claims As expected, CPI inflation for August rose to 2.9% y/y from 2.7% y/y. Core inflation remained elevated at 3.1% y/y. The only surprise was a slightly higher monthly CPI, which rose 0.4% m/m versus expectations of 0.3% m/m. It is worth noting, however,...
We are currently seeing a very strong rebound in index futures and indices themselves thanks to the cessation of military action between Israel and Iran....
The second day of the week brings a strong rebound across European and global equity markets. Germany's DAX index is up 1.15% today, trading around...
Bitcoin saw a strong rebound, climbing back above the $105,000 level after a weekend sell-off broke the psychological $100,000 threshold. Traders attributed...
Indeks Ifo za czerwiec wypada na poziomie 88,4 przy oczekiwaniu 88,2. Wcześniej było to 87,5 Niemiecki DAX zyskuje dzisiaj dosyć mocno wobec zmniejszenia...
09:00 AM BST, Germany - German Business Expectations for June: actual 90.7; forecast 90.0; previous 88.9; 09:00 AM BST, Germany - German...
Israel reports that it has identified rockets launched toward the country from Iran. However, there has been no visible market reaction. Meanwhile,...
Crude oil prices have fallen by over 2.5%, accompanied by notable declines in gold, a weakening of the US dollar, and a rebound in indices futures...
The key event of the day is the start of Jerome Powell’s two-day testimony before Congress. Powell will defend the Fed’s decision to keep interest...
President Trump declared a “complete and total” ceasefire between Israel and Iran, ending what he called the “12-day war.”...
There was no full escalation of the situation in the Middle East after the weekend U.S. bombing attack on Iran's nuclear infrastructure. Iran...
In recent minutes, information has emerged regarding a possible attack on the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, which has hosted American and British aircraft...
Widespread optimism on major US indices Consumer goods stocks lead gains Tesla outshines Mag7 stocks on robotaxi debut Wall...
03:00 PM BST, United States - Existing Home Sales for May: actual 0.8% MoM; forecast -1.3% MoM; previous -0.5% MoM; 03:00...
02:45 PM BST, United States - PMI Data for June: S&P Global Services PMI: actual 53.1; forecast 52.9; previous 53.7; S&P...
Stock markets in Europe are losing ground on Monday as investors are anxiously watching the latest updates on the conflict in the Middle East. In the cash...
Concerns about the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which is a key point for oil trade/transport, seem unlikely to materialize at the moment, because even...
French PMI data: Estimated PMI Manufacturing - for June: Value: 47.8 Forecast: 50 Previously: 49.5 Estimated PMI Services - for June: Value:...
The oil market has reacted only moderately after a weekend of sharp escalation in the Middle East conflict. First, the United States launched airstrikes...
Oil gains 1% after US-Iran escalation US100 loses 0.2%, DE40 0.22% before European cash session opens Donald Trump's meeting with national security...
