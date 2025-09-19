Economic Calendar: ISM headlines the start of super busy week
ISM manufacturing the key report today Most of the markets are closed for the Labour Day Fed and ECB decisions the main events this week Apple...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
Friday marked the end of April trading and it ended with solid gains, sending DE30 to the highest level since January 2022 and US indices to back to...
The last session of the month on Wall Street brings improvement in sentiment, as investors eagerly buy American bluechips despite uncertainties related...
3 markets to watch First week of May looks busy, especially the second half of it, as investors will be offered top-tier macro data from North America...
The CHFJPY pair is recording a nearly 1.8% spike today after reaching levels not seen since 1979. The current dynamics of the Japanese and Swiss currencies...
Wall Street opens higher extending positive sentiment PCE core inflation above expectations UoM in line with forecasts, but 1-year...
Despite early reports of possible talks to shore up troubled First Republic Bank (FRC.US) the latest CNBC agency announcements suggest that the bank will...
The optimism caused by earlier reports from major tech stocks was somewhat dulled after the publication of Amazon (AMZN.US). The results themselves came...
The University of Michigan released a consumer sentiment index for April today at 3:00 pm BST. University of Michigan flash data for March Consumer...
NATGAS prices surged significantly over the last 20 minutes, however, there is no clear evidence for this rapid spike at the moment. Gas prices may be...
US PCE price index y/y: 4,2% vs 4,1% exp. and 5,0% previously US PCE price index m/m: 0,1% vs 0,1% exp and 0,3% previously US Core PCE y/y:...
The German flash CPI inflation report for April was released today at 1:00 pm BST. Median consensus pointed to a small down-tick in the headline measure,...
DAX tests weekly lows Attention focused on inflation reports from Germany and the US Covestro gains on wave of quarterly results The...
The US dollar is the best performing G10 currency in the early afternoon. The US dollar remains on the rise after yesterday's GDP data showed price...
Flash German GDP report for Q1 2023 was released today at 9:00 am BST. Report turned out to be a disappointment with the German economy neither growing,...
EURJPY is one of the pairs that has seen some wild moves today and is expected to remain volatile, at least during the European morning session. Pair...
GDP report for Q1 2023 as well as flash CPI data for April from Spain was released at 8:00 am BST today. While inflation data came in lower-than-expected,...
European indices set to open higher GDP and CPI data from Europe US PCE inflation for March to be released at 1:30 pm BST Futures...
Today's Bank of Japan decision was watched closely as it was the first meeting under new BoJ Governor Ueda and some investors hoped that a slight hawkish...
Wall Street indices rallied yesterday on the back of solid earnings. S&P 500 jumped 1.96% and Dow Jones added 1.57% - both indices booked the...
