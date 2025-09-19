Morning wrap (28.04.2023)
Wall Street indices rallied yesterday on the back of solid earnings. S&P 500 jumped 1.96% and Dow Jones added 1.57% - both indices booked the...
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
Q1 USGDP at an annualized rate in the U.S. comes out at just 1.1% against an expectation of 2.0%, and against the previous level of 2.6%; Q1 saw a...
Payment card industry giant Mastercard (MA.US) reported Q1 results that beat analysts' expectations. At the same time, however, news broke of an antitrust...
First BoJ decision with new chief after ultra dovish Kuroda's departure Ueda has repeatedly stressed recently that policy must remain accommodative According...
Wall Street opens higher after relatively worse macro data Jobless Claims lower than expected and GDP declines Meta Platforms is...
EIA report on US natural gas inventories. Actual: +79 bcf. Expected: +76 bcf. Previous: +75 bcf NATGAS remains in a choppy style of trading shortly...
The decline of pending home sales for March was as much as 5.2% m/m (expected: +0.5% m/m; previous: 0.0% m/m). The last time such a large decline was recorded...
The next BigTech company to report results this week is Amazon (AMZN.US), whose report will be announced after the session. After positive reports from...
Bloomberg reports that a conversation was supposed to have taken place in January between the Fed chief and "pranksters" posing as Ukrainian...
US jobless claims came below analysts's expectations. Jobless Claims: Actual: 230k. Expected 248k. Previous 245k. Lower data suggest that...
US, US GDP report for Q1. GDP growth (annualized). Actual: 1.1%. Expected: 2.0%. Previous: 2.6% PCE core. Actual: 4.9% QoQ. Expected:...
DAX tries to break above yesterday's opening levels Attention focused on quarterly results and GDP data from the US Thursday's...
First Republic Bank (FRC.US) is in freefall after Q1 earnings Share price slumped 50% on Tuesday and another 30% on Wednesday FRC saw 41% plunge...
Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey announced its latest rate decision today at 12:00 pm BST. Market expected CBRT to hold the main 1-week repo rate...
US GDP report for Q1 2023 is expected to show annualized growth at 2%, down from 2.6% in Q4 2022 Core PCE inflation is expected to come in at 4.7%...
Big-tech companies are extending the wave of publishing surprisingly good quarterly results. Yesterday, Meta Platforms (META.US) boasted its results, managing...
USDJPY is one of the FX pairs that may see elevated volatility until the end of the week. This is because of a number of top-tier releases and events from...
European indices set to open slightly lower US Q1 GDP data and CBRT decision on watch Amazon to report earnings after Wall Street...
Wall Street indices finished yesterday's trading mixed - Dow Jones and S&P 500 dropped while Nasdaq gained fueled by solid performance of...
Wall Street indices traded slightly lower with S&P 500, Dow Jones and Russell 2000 dropping 0.2-0.5% at press time Tech-heavy Nasdaq...
