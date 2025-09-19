Fisker shares rise 20% after European regulator decision
Fisker's (FIS.US) Ocean electric SUV has received European certification so that the company is preparing for deliveries, which are scheduled to begin...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
More
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
More
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
More
Fisker's (FIS.US) Ocean electric SUV has received European certification so that the company is preparing for deliveries, which are scheduled to begin...
Activision Blizzard (ATVI.US), US video game company, is trading around 11% lower on the day after the UK regulator blocked planned takeover of the company...
PacWest Bancorp (PACW.US), US mid-size bank, is one of the best performing US stocks today, trading around 15% higher on the day. This comes after the...
Share price of Bed, Bath & Beyond (BBBY.US) is under massive pressure today, dropping around 35% on the day. Company, which is undergoing bankruptcy,...
US Energy Information Administration (EIA) released an official weekly report on US oil inventories today at 3:30 pm BST. Median consensus was for a drop...
Meta Platforms (META.US) will be the next Silicon Valley giant to report Q1 results this week. We will learn them after the Wall Street session. After...
Wall Street opens lower as risk of default by major banks increases Durable Goods new data suggest stronger US economy First Republic...
Risky assets, like equities or commodity currencies, dipped shortly before the Wall Street cash session opened following a report from CNBC on First Republic...
Brent and WTI are trading almost 1% lower today. Brent (OIL) dropped below $80 per barrel for the first time since March 31, 2023. This means that price...
GfK consumer confidence at levels not seen in over a year! Vonovia (VNA.DE) gains against the sale of a minority stake in its portfolio Today's...
US, Durable goods orders for March. Durable Goods Orders: Actual: 3.2% m/m. Expected: 0.8% m/m. Previous: -1.0% m/m Durable Goods Orders Ex-Transport: Actual:...
Shares of Boeing (BA.US) are trading over 3% higher in premarket today after the company reported financial data for Q1 2023. Results turned out to be...
U.S. Bancorp (USB.US) is a U.S. bank holding company, ranked among the top 5 U.S. banks. The company's share price has fallen to the levels of the...
Shares of Activision Blizzard (ATVI.US), US video game company, are plunging 10% in premarket today. Slump was triggered by the decision of the UK regulator...
The largest of the cryptocurrencies started the rally as shares of First Republic Bank (FRC.US) slid nearly 50% yesterday following a quarterly report...
EURUSD has not only returned to the 1.10 area this morning, but is now approaching the local peak from Monday/Tuesday. The divergence between EURUSD and...
Investors' morning attention in the FX market turned towards Australia, where we learned the latest inflation data. Australia's headline CPI came...
The reported results of Microsoft (MSFT.US) and Alphabet (GOOGL.US) yesterday after the close of the Wall Street session performed really well and boosted...
The main rate in Sweden is now 3.5%. This level was expected and the previous wasot of 3.0%. This is important news from the ECB's perspective,...
European indices set for higher open GfK data support sentiment in Europe US durable goods orders data European index...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator