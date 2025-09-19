German consumer confidence at its highest level in over a year!
The index of German consumer confidence according to the GfK institute came in at -25.7 points for the reading, against a forecast of -27.7 points and...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
More
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
More
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
More
The index of German consumer confidence according to the GfK institute came in at -25.7 points for the reading, against a forecast of -27.7 points and...
Asia-Pacific indices were trading at mixed levels at the start of Tuesday's trading session. Japan's Nikkei lost close to 0.65%, Australia's...
Wall Street indices dropped to monthly lows today as banking concerns were reignited by Q1 earnings release from First Republic Bank First...
Wall Street indices dropped to 1-month lows as banking concerns returned to the markets following Q1 2023 earnings release from First Republic Bank (FRC.US)....
Spotify Technologies (SPOT.US), Swedish music streaming company listed on Wall Street, reported Q1 2023 earnings report before the Wall Street session...
Oil continues to trade near but has not yet managed to close a bullish price gap, triggered by an unexpected OPEC+ output cut announcement. A bearish sentiment...
Alphabet (GOOGL.US) will report Q1 results today, after the close of the Wall Street session. The market expects modest revenue growth. In Q1, Alphabet...
A pack of US data was released at 3:00 pm BST today. While both soft and hard data was released, the market was more focused on the former, especially...
US indices launch cash trading session lower Dow Jones pulls back from 34,000 pts area Earnings from PepsiCo, MMM, Dow and Verizon Communications Wall...
McDonald's shares are trading nearly 2% higher before the open, near all-time highs near $300 per share. , The company's results showed that its...
Google parent company, Alphabet (GOOGL.US), is likely to offer higher margins for its cloud business in the first quarter of fiscal year 23. But this...
Natural Gas (NATGAS) Futures curve suggests that short-term demand in the United States will continue to drop Moreover, natural gas production...
Microsoft (MSFT.US) will release its Q1 results for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 today, after the session on Wall Street. The market consensus...
First Republic Bank's (FRC.US) financial results beat expectations but deposits fell nearly 41% q/q to $104.5 billion in the first quarter. FactSet...
The Old Continent in the red at the start of today's session Attention turned towards the results of European banks Jungheinrich...
Recently, many events have overlapped and influenced the prevailing sentiment on the cryptocurrency market. On the one hand, we observe weakening...
European opens slightly lower on Tuesday CB Consumer Confidence Index in April More regional activity data from US - Richmond Index Interest...
Main indices in Asia Pacific started the day in mixed moods. Stocks opened higher in Japan amid optimism about corporate earnings,...
Macro Wall Street major indexes decline after weak regional activity reported by the FED Dallas and FED Chicago, which means that the US economy...
Walt Disney Co (DIS.US) in February announced a series of organizational changes and cost-cutting plans. Disney stated that it will lay off 7,000 workers...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator