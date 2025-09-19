❗ Nasdaq falls after Dallas Fed data
Shortly after the publication of the Dallas Fed index for April (which we wrote about at 16:40), retreat in the main US indexes and European index contracts...
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
Dallas Regional Activity for April Actual: -23.4 versus -12 expected and -15.7 previously The Dallas index has fallen more than expected...
Wall Street opens slightly lower Regional activity in US is shrinking Goldman Sachs express its favorable outlook to energy companies Bed Bath...
Coca-Cola (KO.US) results beat analysts' expectations The company's shares gain before the US market open Results driven...
Platinum Platinum climbed to the highest level since February 2022 (based on closing prices) last week after breaking above $1,100 per ounce area. This...
Cryptocurrencies are recording a weaker opening to the week, with bitcoin struggling to hold on to the key $27,000 level. Weakness in the largest cryptocurrency...
Old Continent erases early day declines IFO data in line with expectations Borussia Dortmund gains on the wave of taking...
Wall Street earnings season is getting into its most interesting phase that is marked with the most releases from big-name US companies. Among those scheduled...
This week will see a lot of interesting releases, especially the second half of it. Traders will be offered Q1 GDP data from the United States and Germany...
German IFO indices for April were released this morning at 9:00 am BST. Data was expected to show a slight improvement compared to March readings. Actual...
Japanese central bankers will meet this week to decide on monetary policy (Friday). This will be the first meeting under new Bank of Japan governor Ueda....
European indices set to open slightly lower German IFO indices, Dallas Fed US Q1 GDP, German Q1 GDP and CPI data later into the week European...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded lower at the beginning of a new week. Nikkei, S&P/ASX 200 and Nifty 50 traded flat, Kospi dropped 0.9% and indices...
Wall Street ends this week in mixed sentiment amid corporate earnings, and as traders are analyzing economic data for clues on inflation, economic...
Traders will get a first glimpse of how US economy performed in January-March period next week as the US GDP report for Q1 2023 is set to be released on...
Stronger-than-expected PMI indices in the US have increased the chances of a 25 basis point increase in Fed rates in May. The stronger dollar...
Protecter & Gamble (PG.US) shares are rising more than 4% after the company released its financial report. Procter & Gamble, the world's...
PMIs from Europe and the United States came better than expected Wall Street in mixed sentiment - US500 on minimal decline -0.1% US...
Manufacturing: 50.4 vs expected: 49 Previous: 49.2 Services: 53.7 vs expected: 51.5. Previous: 52.6 Data came better than...
PMI data show weakness in industry and strengthening sentiment in services Mercedes-Benz (MBG.DE) surprises with good results from Mercedes...
