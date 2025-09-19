USDIDX still strong after Fed Williams comments
New York Fed chief John C. Williams commented on the US economy and monetary policy overnight Polish time. The USD reacted positively to the hawkish comments,...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
Tesla's (TSLA.US) revenue and net profit down more than 20% year-over-year Tesla's Q1 2023 revenue and earnings were close to expectations,...
The New Zealand dollar has been one of the worst performing major currencies today. The sell-off was primarily caused by the inflation report, which showed...
Futures point to slightly lower opening of European cash session Philip Morris International, AT&T and Blackstone Inc earnings reports ECB...
March 2023 German PPI inflation comes in at 7.5% YoY (forecast: 9.9%; previous: 15.8%) In MoM terms, inflation dynamics fall by -2.6% against expectations...
Indices on Wall Street ended yesterday's session in mixed sentiment. Equities showed volatility as traders analysed the latest US company results....
European indices finished today's cash trading mixed with majority of blue chips indices from Western Europe deviating less than 0.3% from yesterday's...
International Business Machines, or simply IBM (IBM.US), is set to report earnings for calendar Q1 2023 today at 9:10 pm BST, after the close of the Wall...
The largest cryptocurrency was unable to sustain the bullish momentum and failed to hold longer above $30,000 where stronger supply was once again triggered....
US natural gas prices (NATGAS) are plunging today. NATGAS is down over 5% on the day. There is no specific news supporting the move and today's plunge...
The US Energy Information Administration released an official weekly report on US oil inventories at 3:30 pm BST today. API estimates released yesterday...
The problem with the commercial real estate market by some institutions like Wells Fargo and Morgan Stanley is seen as a systemic threat although it is...
Wall Street down at the opening Netflix disappointing results, stock lost 2% before the opening Bond yields are rising US...
Bank Morgan Stanley (MS.US) reported Q1'23 net income of $2.98 billion exceeding expectations but shares are tumble 5% before the market open because...
Silver caught a bid over the last hour and managed to recover a bulk of losses made earlier today. The move was driven primarily by weakening of the US...
DE30 under pressure over fears of higher interest rates Markets focused on the performance of Wall Street companies Allianz seeks...
Nefflix (NFLX.US) delivered a mixed Q1 financial report yesterday, presenting lower-than-expected revenue and slightly higher-than-forecast earnings. In...
The Travelers Companies (TRV.US), US insurance company and a Dow Jones index member, reported Q1 2023 earnings today ahead of the Wall Street session open....
Recent macro data releases from the US and statements from Fed bankers suggest that the Fed will raise interest rates at its May meeting. This is a significant...
The BoJ, in a message to the market, indicates that it is unlikely to decide to change its curve control program, let alone exit, following the recent...
