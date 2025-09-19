Tesla - what can we expect from Q1'23 results?
Tesla (TSLA.US) will release its Q1'2023'19 results today after the trading session, reporting on a quarter in which the company recorded a record...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
On Wednesday in morning trading hours Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies plummeted below significant levels. Despite a strong decline in prices no fundamental...
The British pound is the best performing currency in the broad FX market at the moment. The EURGBP pair is trading close to 0.35% down today, triggered...
Futures point to slightly lower opening of European cash session Morgan Stanley, Tesla and Bed Bath & Beyond earnings reports Eurozone HICP...
UK CPI (M/M) Mar: 0.8% (est 0.5%; prev 1.1%) - UK CPI (Y/Y) Mar: 10.1% (est 9.8%; prev 10.4%) - UK CPI Core (M/M) Mar: 0.9% (est 0.6%; prev 1.2%) -...
Wall Street indices ended yesterday's session in mixed sentiment. Stocks showed volatility as traders analyzed the latest bank results and statements...
US500 index mostly unchanged, trading at 4177 points. Stocks fluctuated as traders ar consuming the newest earning reports from banks and statements...
Goldman Sachs Group (GS.US) stock was down more than 3.5% after the publication of Q1 financial report. Currently GS.US is trading at $334 and is...
Warren Buffett's words did not sit well with Netflix before its results Last week Warren Buffett recently mentioned from Tokyo that the streaming...
US major indices extends bullish momentum, US.500 0.25% higher US housing market cools Disappointing report from Goldman Sachs Group - GS.US...
Statements by the CEOs of major US banks today sounded 'disinflationary' today. CEO of Bank of America, Moynihan indicated that inflation rates...
Bank of New York Mellon (BK.US) Total revenue of $4.4 billion - in line with expectations EPS was $1.12 - in line with expectations BNY Mellon...
1:30 pm BST - US housing market data for March. Building permits. Actual: 1.413 million. Expected: 1.45 million. Previous: 1.55 million Housing...
1:30 pm BST - Canada, CPI inflation for March. Actual: +4.3% YoY. Expected: 4.3% YoY. Previous: 5.2% YoY - CPI Core (Y/Y) Mar: 4.3% (exp...
Oil US government agencies warned over potential breaches of Russian oil price cap Currently, demand for Russia oil may be inflated by relatively...
After the US session closes, streaming giant Netflix (NFLX.US) will present its Q1 results. In addition to the report itself, investors will pay attention...
DE30 gained slightly early in the session Markets focused on Wall Street company results Mixed ZEW institute data Tuesday's...
German ZEW indices for April were released today at 10:00 am BST. Data turned out to be mixed - expectations index missed expectations by dropping from...
The Australian dollar is one of the best performing major currencies today. RBA minutes turned out to be neither dovish, nor hawkish. On one hand, the...
Today financial markets awaited readings of key data from China. Although the data was good, the reaction of Chinese indices including CHNComp is nevertheless...
