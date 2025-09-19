Top 3 markets to watch next week (14.04.2023)
3 markets to watch Wall Street earnings season for Q1 2023 was launched this week with reports from big US banks. Earnings stream will get more diverse...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
More
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
More
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
More
3 markets to watch Wall Street earnings season for Q1 2023 was launched this week with reports from big US banks. Earnings stream will get more diverse...
University of Michigan inflation expectations jump Retail Sales MoM change by -1% Wall Street bulls fading Cryptocurrency exposed stocks gain...
The University of Michigan consumer Index: Actual: 63.5 versus 62.2 forecasted and 62 previous value 1 year inflation outlook 4.6% versus 3.6%...
The United States' largest banks JP Morgan&Chase (JPM.US), Wells Fargo (WFC.US) and Citigroup (C.US) reported Q1 financial results that beat Wall...
US, Industrial Production for March. Actual: +0.4% MoM. Expected: 0.2% MoM. Previous: 0.0% MoM HIgher than expected...
Earlier, before the start of the Wall Street session and before the release of retail sales data, Bostic spoke on interest rates. In his opinion, interest...
US, retail sales for March. Headline. Actual: -1% MoM. Expected: -0.4% MoM. Previous: -0.4% MoM Ex-auto. Actual: ...
DAX tries to break through recent peaks US bank results support markets in Europe Covestro surprises with good results This...
Previous week saw release of solid data from the US jobs market while earlier this week investors were offered softer-than-expected data on US CPI and...
The U.S. dollar index is trying to halt the leading bearish trend, although JPMorgan Bank indicated that there is a deterioration in the "weighted...
BlackRock (BLK.US) and UnitedHealth Group (UNH.US), an insurance and healthcare company, showed results for Q1. Although the results - especially BlackRock's...
Elon Musk has told Morgan Stanley analysts that he wants to make Twitter the world's largest financial institution. Although the process is a long...
Cryptocurrencies are on the move in recent days. Softer inflation readings from the United States triggered a slump in USD and supported riskier assets,...
Yesterday, Amazon (AMZN.US) shares gained nearly 5% as the company unveiled a GPT-competing AI technology called 'Bedrock'. If today's bank...
European indices set for slightly higher opening US retail sales report for March in the spotlight JPMorgan, Wells Fargo and Citigroup to report...
Wall Street indices rallied over 1% yesterday and USD sank as soft PPI reading boosted hopes that end of high inflation is near S&P...
The dollar in retreat after better-than-expected PPI inflation data from the US US Dollar Index (USDIDX) felt to lowest level from April 2022, near...
Antipodean currencies are doing very well during Thursday's session. Both the New Zealand and Australian dollars are strengthening against the US dollar....
The New Zealand dollar is the best performing currency in the G10 today. This is mainly due to the weakness of the USD, which discounted following the...
The shares of Chinese giant Alibaba (BABA.US) have come under pressure amid news that one of its large institutional shareholders, SoftBank, has almost...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator