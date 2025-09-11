Morning Wrap (23/06/2025)
The main topic of the weekend, and thus the beginning of Monday's session, is the US attack on Iran's nuclear facilities and Iran's threats...
Market news
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is one of the key players in the enterprise technology solutions market. The company was established in 2015 following the split of the original Hewlett-Packard company, which allowed it to focus on delivering advanced IT products and...
Slightly higher inflation, strong rebound in claims As expected, CPI inflation for August rose to 2.9% y/y from 2.7% y/y. Core inflation remained elevated at 3.1% y/y. The only surprise was a slightly higher monthly CPI, which rose 0.4% m/m versus expectations of 0.3% m/m. It is worth noting, however,...
Wall Street indices turned negative after the Wall Street Journal published a report on plans to tighten U.S. export regulations for semiconductor...
Cocoa futures are down nearly 6% today, hitting a two-month low. Once again, the cause of the panic sell-off and spike in volatility is the forecast of...
Fed member, Thomas Barkin commented today the situation in the US economy and businesses. Here is the breakdown from his remarks. His comments are more...
The week brought intense activity for investors, driven by both macroeconomic reports and geopolitical developments. The upcoming week is expected to remain...
Major techs and semiconductor companies give up on early-trading gains after the report stating that U.S. Commerce Department plans to revoke waivers allowing...
Wall States trades higher after Fed’s Waller’s dovish comments Accenture dips on mixed Q3 results US equities...
03:00 PM BST, United States - US Leading Index for May: actual -0.1% MoM; forecast -0.1% MoM; previous -1.0% MoM; Source:...
Fed's Waller commented the US monetary policy and economy signalling that Fed will be able to cut rates as early as in July. Here is the breakdown...
01:30 PM BST, United States - Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index for June: Main index: actual -4.0; forecast -1.7; previous -4.0; Philly...
01:30 PM BST, Canada - Retail Sales Data for April: Retail Sales: actual 0.3% MoM; forecast 0.4% MoM; previous 0.8% MoM; Core...
According to Reuters, a Senior Iranian Official signalled that 'Iran is ready to discuss limitations on its uranium enrichment.' After that report,...
Stock markets in Europe are gaining on Friday as investors reacted positively to Trump's comments suggesting restraint regarding potential US involvement...
Alongside Ethereum, the broader cryptocurrency market is also in the green: Bitcoin is up 1.40% to $106,160, while the remaining altcoin market capitalization...
Today’s macroeconomic calendar is relatively light following a week full of major events. The most important release of the day will be the IPPI...
Risk assets edged higher after Trump said he would make a decision on a potential strike on Iran “within two weeks” — a remark...
Due to Juneteenth, the US stock market remained closed today. Global markets are still weighed down by the conflict in the Middle East, although a...
German index continues slight decline The conflict in the Middle East continues to weigh on European companies Zalando hits a new year-low European...
12:00 PM BST, United Kingdom - BoE Interest Rate Decision for June: actual 4.25%; forecast 4.25%; previous 4.25%; 12:00...
The Bank of England will join other European central banks today at 12:00 PM BST to announce its interest rate decision. Markets are pricing in a 90% probability...
