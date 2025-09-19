Chart of the day - DE30 (11.04.2023)
European stock market indices launched the first cash trading session after Easter break higher. Blue chips indices from Western Europe trade 0.5-1.0%...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
European indices open higher Second-tier data from Eurozone Bitcoin jumps above $30,000 European indices launched today's...
Sentiment towards cryptocurrencies following Easter holidays is positive with major coins as well as smaller altcoins trading higher. Bitcoin is drawing...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mostly higher. S&P 500 gained 0.10%, Dow Jones moved 0.3% higher and Russell 2000 rallied 1%. Nasdaq...
Global growth is set to slow to 2% this year, while US growth is expected to slow to 1.2% vs. 2.1% last year, according to World Bank forecasts The...
The probability of an interest rate hike by the Fed in May increases after Friday's good data from the US labor market The key data for the markets...
The dollar gained over 0.3% today and EURUSD fell below 1.0900 and tested a vicinity of 1.0850. The dollar is finally higher after Friday's good data...
Oil prices are stabilizing after the big price jump last week in response to OPEC+ decided to further cut production. The volatility decreased significantly...
The Kuroda era is finally ended and Ueada takes a steer of the Bank of Japan. Today we have the first public press conference of the new BoJ's boss...
Gold is lower by about 0.6% from the perspective of the first session of the week. It is the first trading day for gold after the release of NFP jobs data...
Easter Monday is a day off in most European countries. The US market is operating normally today The market reassesses the US labor market data from...
The first market session after the release of US jobs data is mixed as investors are wondering about the future policy path from the Fed. It looks like...
Non-farm payrolls was released today at 1:30 pm BST. The newest reading: 236k rise in employment compared to 240k expected and 311k in the previous...
Investors that will be returning to the markets after Easter holidays and will face a number of top-tier market events in the week ahead. Rate decision...
Sentiment in the cryptocurrency market remains mixed, with major projects moving in a sideways trend. Investors are concerned that Ethereum's correction...
US NFP report for March was released today at 1:30 pm BST. The report is always closely watched but this time it drew even more attention as it came after...
Despite a poor session in the regulated markets, today's FX session brings marked weakness in the Canadian dollar and the Norwegian krone. This phenomenon...
Majority of stock markets in Europe are shut today in observance of the Good Friday holiday. There will be no cash trading session on Wall Street today...
Cryptocurrencies may be on watch today as well as on Monday. Not because there are some big-time events scheduled which could impact prices of digital...
US index futures trade flat NFP report shines in otherwise empty calendar Changes to trading hours due to holiday The final...
