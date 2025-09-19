Morning wrap (07.04.2023)
Wall Street finished yesterday's trading higher as market odds for Fed rate hike in May dropped following another streak of disappointing data...
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
Wall Street indices are trading higher after recovering from early losses as continued streak of worse-than-expected jobs data from the United States...
Levi Strauss (LEVI.US) is one of the worst performing US stocks today, trading around 15% lower on the day. Company reported earnings for the first quarter...
Investors were offered some interesting data today, especially from the United States. US jobs data showed even more worrying signs, suggesting that the...
Energy Information Administration (EIA) released data on the change in US natural gas inventories. Report was expected to show a 20 billion cubic feet...
Wall Street opens Thursday session lower Higher-than-expected jobless claims data deteriorates sentiment AMC Entertainment climbs...
Cryptocurrencies are retreating from recent record highs as the sell-off on the Nasdaq gains strength and concerns around a slowing US economy have increased....
13:30 (PM BST) - USA, Weekly Jobless Claims New release: 228 000 Forecast: 200 000 Previous: 198 000 (and 246 000 after revision) US...
The Canadian jobs report for March was released today at 1:30 pm BST. Report release was brought a day forward as Canada will be observing Good Friday...
European indices gain slightly after yesterday's wave of sell-offs DAX tries to defend support zone breached yesterday Good industrial...
The German leading index is recovering slightly today. W1 chart The DAX future / DE30 is trading slightly in the red for the week. A new breakout...
In recent days, the European Central Bank and analysts at Bank of America, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley have indicated that the commercial real estate...
12:30 am BST - US, Challenger report for March. Actual: 89.70k. Previous reading: 77.77k. Exp. 65.00k US Challenger Job Cuts (Y/Y) Mar: 319.4% (prev...
Lane, the ECB's chief economist gives a question mark on the May decision, pointing out that it will depend on inflation perpsectives, including the...
The debt securities market over the past few months has been in disfavor, imposed with redoubled force by the progressive cycle of interest rate hikes....
Futures point to slightly higher opening of today's cash session in Europe Macro calendar focused on labor market Bonds gain...
Industrial production in Germany is accelerating, as evidenced by the latest report by Destatis (Germany's statistics agency). The survey data indicated...
Wall Street indices ended yesterday's session mostly lower. Investor sentiment was weighed down primarily by macro data readings and comments...
More data shows a cooling of the US economy. The ADP report shows employment growth of only 145,000 against expectations of over 200,000. This is another...
There is still a month to go until the next Fed decision and still a lot of data in the form of NFP or inflation. Nevertheless, the JOLTS report and today's...
