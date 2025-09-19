J&J agrees to pay huge cancer claims!
Johnson & Johnson stock rose 3.1% after a unit of the consumer healthcare giant refiled for bankruptcy protection as part of a deal that offered to...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
US oil inventories according to DoE fall by 3,739 mln barrels with expected decline of 2,392 mln barrels and 7,489 mln previosly drop Gasoline...
Wall Street started today's session with declines The ADP report came out surprisingly weak, confirming that the U.S. economy and labor market...
The US economy is clearly taking a turn for the worse. The ISM index for services falls to 51.2 points with an expectation of 54.5 and the previous level...
Sensitive to geopolitical issues and trade blockades, semiconductor companies have been losing since Japan announced it would join US sanctions against...
Markets in Europe weaken in anticipation of macro readings from the US European services PMI data show no common direction Shop Apotheke...
The ISM Non-Manufacturing Index is the second important indicator that investors should pay attention to today ahead of Friday's publication of the...
US ADP report from labor market: 145k vs 210k forecast and 242 k previous. In the first reaction, US100 is gaining a little bit. ADP...
The US dollar weakened yesterday after weaker-than-expected readings of labor market data and orders. The 'Greenback' was ultimately not helped...
NZDUSD enjoys elevated volatility following a bigger-than-expected rate hike from Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ). RBNZ announced a 50 basis point rate...
Employment report for March from ADP, scheduled for release at 1:15 pm BST, is one of two key US data pieces set to be released today (the other one being...
Sodexo (SW.FR) shares are gaining nearly 11% in today's session, climbing to their highest levels in more than three years, after the French company...
Services PMIs for March from Europe were released throughout the morning. However, as most of those were revisions, no major deviations from expectations...
European indices set to open little changed ADP jobs report and services ISM in the spotlight Final services PMIs from Europe and the United States European...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower following a weakish data on factory orders and job openings S&P 500 dropped 0.58%,...
JOLTS fell sharply below 10 million, showing that the US labor market is beginning to weaken. After that, we saw a lot of price reactions....
The major cryptocurrency is trying to hold the $28,000 level amid weaker stock market sentiment and general risk aversion. On-chain data indicates that...
A strong signal indicating a cooling labor market was enough to weaken the US dollar sharply. The move can also be seen in the U.S. bond market, where...
Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings (EDR.US), the entertainment holding company best known for owning the world's largest mixed martial arts federation,...
Weaker macro data puts pressure on USD and we are seeing significant declines of bond yields. Final JOLTS reading was below 10 mln level first...
