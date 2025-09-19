Economic calendar: CPI data from Europe and PCE data from US
European indices set for flat opening March's CPI readings from France, Italy, Poland and euro area PCE inflation for February...
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
German retail sales data for February was released today at 7:00 am BST. Report was expected to show a 0.5% MoM increase as well as 5.1% YoY drop in retail...
US indices finished another trading day higher. S&P 500 gained 0.57%, Dow Jones moved 0.43% higher and Nasdaq jumped 0.73%. Russell 2000 was...
Wall Street erased much of the gains from the beginning of the session. The S&P500 gained 0.19%, the Dow Jones traded flat, and the Nadsaq rose...
Susan Collins, head of the Boston Fed, and Tom Barkin, head of the Richmond Fed, spoke on the situation in the US economy, the banking crisis and monetary...
Gold holds near $2,000 per ounce and resumes upward movement in the face of waning bullish momentum on Wall Street and declining USD strength Banking...
One of the world's leading credit rating agencies S&P Global, Moody's and Fitch Ratings commented situation in US banking sector and economy....
Wall Street opens todays trading session higher Better sentiment is boosted by readings of falling inflation in Europe and a rise in indexes...
One of the main beneficiaries of SVB's bankruptcy. First Citizens BancShares, (FCNCA.US) has acquired part of Silicon Valley Bank from the FDIC....
German flash CPI inflation report was released today at 1:00 pm BST and was expected to show a big slowdown from February. Indeed the inflation slowed...
Europe extends yesterday's rallies Investor attention focused on German inflation reading SMA Solar raises forecasts for 2023 Thursday's...
The German leading index is heading purposefully towards the high for the year. W1 chart The DAX / DE30 is up 1% today, significantly extending its...
Natural gas prices jumped around 3 hours ahead of EIA gas storage report release. The jump comes after news on Freeport export terminal. It is said that...
Equity markets in Europe are enjoying another day of strong gains. Major blue chips indices from Europe trading over 1% higher at press time. The biggest...
Thursday's session on European markets brings dynamic rallies for the shares of global company H&M (HMB.SE), which published surprising financial...
EURUSD will be on watch throughout the day today. This is thanks to releases of inflation data from Europe. Flash CPI reading for March from Spain was...
Flash CPI report from Spain for March was released at 8:00 am BST today. Report was expected to show a huge year-over-year deceleration, from 6.0 to 3.8%...
European indices set to open higher CPI readings for March from Spain and Germany US Q4 GDP revision, jobless claims Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher with all major Wall Street indices adding 1% or more. S&P 500 gained 1.42%, Dow Jones moved...
European indices ended the midweek session with gains, with the DAX and CAC40 up 1.23% and 1.39%, respectively. Sentiment was fueled by gains during...
