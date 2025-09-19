Intel shares at 6 months highs, driven by AI 📈
US semiconductor giant Intel (INTC.US) has indicated that its first semiconductor for the data center industry focused on energy efficiency, Sierra Forest,...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
Shares of 3D printing company Stratasys (SSYS.US) are gaining nearly 12% as Nano Dimension has raised its takeover offer to $19.55 per share. A previous...
Albemarle (ALB.US) is the largest global lithium producer. The company's efforts are now focused on the acquisition of Liontown, an Australian mining...
US100 futures are gaining, as a higher opening in Asia and euphoria on Alibaba shares have improved sentiment around the technology sector. Analysts...
3:30 pm BST - US, DOE report on US oil inventories. Oil inventories. Actual: -7.48 mb. Expected: +0.2 mb (API: -6.08 mb) Gasoline...
Wall Street gains at the start of the session Sentiment supported by strong performance of European and Asian stock markets Index...
Good session in Asia supports sentiment in Europe GfK consumer confidence index slightly below expectations Kuwait Wealth Fund sells...
Brent price dropped around 9% since the beginning of 2023 but price decline over the past 12 months is already exceeding 30%. Taking a look at the whole...
Cryptocurrencies are rebounding today despite the still-uncertain news about the conflict between the CFTC and the Binance exchange. Among all the projects,...
Peter Kazimir, member of the European Central Bank governing council, said that the ECB is closely monitoring the situation in the banking sector and that...
Alibaba (BABA.US) announced yesterday that it will split its company into six units, each of which will have the ability to raise external financing and...
HSCEI (CHNComp) was one of the best performing Asian indices during today's Asia-Pacific trading session. The index jumped over 2% today and painted...
European indices point to a higher opening US oil report on watch after API pointed to big drop Czech National Bank set to leave...
US indices finished yesterday's trading slightly lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.16%, Dow Jones moved 0.12% lower and Nasdaq plunged 0.45%. Small-cap...
European indices finished today's choppy session marginally higher with DAX and CAC40 up 0.09% and 0.14% respectively. Earlier...
PVH (PVH.US) stock jumped more than 18% on Tuesday after the parent company of Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger posted better than expected quarterly results,...
FRA40 and other major European indices gave back most of early gains in the afternoon amid renewed concerns over the European banking sector. French prosecutors...
US Consumer Confidence Index rose to 104.2 from 102.9 in March (revised to 103.4). Today’s reading came in above analysts’ estimates of...
US indices launched today's cash trading in mixed moods US30 oscillates near major resistance Alibaba (BABA.US) to split in six units Three...
In its latest report, GameStop (GME.US) posted what can only be called a really strong quarter at a time when sentiment about the business was incredibly...
