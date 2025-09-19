DE30: DAX still above the 15,000 point barrier
Investors from Europe in mixed sentiment Attention focused on CB sentiment reading from the US Zalando boosted by HSBC analysts Tuesday's...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
More
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
More
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
More
Investors from Europe in mixed sentiment Attention focused on CB sentiment reading from the US Zalando boosted by HSBC analysts Tuesday's...
Oil Oil recovered a big part of recent losses. However, the lower limit of the December-February trading range may now act as the upper limit...
Andrew Bailey, governor of the Bank of England, as well as two other BoE members (Sam Woods and Dave Ramsden) appeared before the Treasury Select Committee...
Oil is catching a bid this week. Crude prices rallied yesterday with WTI jumping around 5%. The move is being continued this morning, although the scale...
European markets set for higher opening CB consumer confidence index, API report on oil stocks Speeches from ECB and BoE heads Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mostly higher with tech shares lagging behind. S&P 500 gained 0.16%, Dow Jones moved 0.60% higher...
European indices finished today’s session higher, with DAX0 up 1.14% led by autos and healthcare stocks. Deutsche Bank stock rose over 6% amid...
Crude oil is gaining strongly around 4% during today's session, depending on the benchmark, thanks to a significant improvement in market sentiment....
First Republic (FRC.US) and shares of other regional US banks rebounded further away from recent lows after Bloomberg reported that US authorities...
US regulator CFTC is suing cryptocurrency exchange Binance and its founder Changpeng Zhao due to issues related to violation of trading rules and derivatives....
US indices launched today's cash trading higher US authorities consider additional aid for banking sector First Citizens (FCNCA.US)...
The beginning of the final week of March looks much compared to the end of the previous one, when the cost of insuring Deutsche Bank's debt against...
First Citizens (FCNCA.US) stock skyrocketed in premarket after the bank holding company said it will buy a large part of assets of failed lender Silicon...
Bullish week opening in Europe Deutsche Bank drags other banks up Jefferies raises forecasts for Salzgitter and HeidelbergCement The...
EURUSD is struggling to find a direction at the beginning of a new week. The main currency pair is trading little changed on the day even in spite of a...
The shares of Swiss company Novartis (NOVN.CH) are gaining more than 5 per cent early in today's session on the back of successful clinical trials...
German Ifo Institutes released a new set of business climate indices for March today at 9:00 am BST. Data turned out to be much better than expected. Headline...
European indices gain at the beginning of a new week DE30 tests 15,300 pts area German Ifo index for March in the calendar European...
Indices from Asia-Pacific launched new week's trading mixed - Nikkei traded 0.4% higher, S&P/ASX 200 moved 0.1% higher, Kospi dropped 0.2%...
The major indexes on Wall Street erased some of the morning's losses despite weak opening sentiment. The S&P500 gained 0.3%, the Nasdaq traded...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator