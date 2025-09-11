GBP gains ahead of BoE decision 🔎
The Bank of England will join other European central banks today at 12:00 PM BST to announce its interest rate decision. Markets are pricing in a 90% probability...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
More
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is one of the key players in the enterprise technology solutions market. The company was established in 2015 following the split of the original Hewlett-Packard company, which allowed it to focus on delivering advanced IT products and...
More
Slightly higher inflation, strong rebound in claims As expected, CPI inflation for August rose to 2.9% y/y from 2.7% y/y. Core inflation remained elevated at 3.1% y/y. The only surprise was a slightly higher monthly CPI, which rose 0.4% m/m versus expectations of 0.3% m/m. It is worth noting, however,...
More
The Bank of England will join other European central banks today at 12:00 PM BST to announce its interest rate decision. Markets are pricing in a 90% probability...
Tensions in the Middle East have sharply escalated as Israel and Iran are exchanging direct attacks. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared...
The Swiss National Bank (SNB) has cut its policy rate by 25 basis points to 0.00%, marking its sixth consecutive cut since March 2024 and bringing borrowing...
Norges Bank cut its policy rate by 25 basis points to 4.25%, marking the start of a cautious normalization process amid declining inflation and a cooling...
08:30 AM BST, Switzerland - SNB Interest Rate Decision (Q2) for December: actual 0.00%; forecast 0.00%; previous 0.25%; The...
While today is a holiday in the U.S. and parts of European markets, investors won't be short on key events. Two major interest rate decisions from...
U.S. financial markets closed for Juneteenth holiday. Financial markets in the U.S., including the NYSE, Nasdaq, and the bond market, are closed...
U.S. indices ended the day in negative territory following the press conference by Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who struck a slightly more hawkish tone. The...
US Federal Reserve hold interest rates unchanged at 4.5%. Now the Fed chair Powell comments on US economy and monetary policy. Here is the breakdown: Fed...
The Federal Reserve did not surprise investors and decided to leave interest rates unchanged at 4.25%–4.5%. More importantly, however, the Fed revised...
07:00 PM BST, United States - Fed Interest Rate Decision for December: actual 4.50%; forecast 4.50%; previous 4.50%; 07:00...
Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem delivered a cautious but slightly optimistic speech, highlighting that progress toward a new Canada–U.S. trade...
03:30 PM BST, United States - EIA Data: EIA Weekly Distillates Stocks: actual 0.514M; previous 1.246M; Gasoline Inventories: actual...
Global oil prices fell sharply after Donald Trump said Iranian officials had approached the US about talks on the conflict with Israel. Investors took...
US indices opened slightly higher, trading in a range of 0.25% to 0.35%. However, investors remain cautious in their buying decisions ahead of today's...
The U.S. Senate yesterday passed the Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins (GENIUS) Act by a vote of 68–30, officially...
Stock markets in Europe are slightly down on Wednesday as investors await the Fed's interest rate decision and further updates on the Middle East conflict....
01:30 PM BST, United States - Building Permits for May: actual -2.0% MoM; previous -4.0% MoM; actual 1.393M; forecast 1.420M;...
At 7:00 PM BST, the Federal Reserve will announce its interest rate decision, followed by a press conference with Fed Chair Jerome Powell at 7:30 PM. The...
9 AM GMT, Eurozone – May Inflation Data: CPI (m/m): Actual 0.0%; Forecast 0.0%; Previous 0.6% CPI (y/y): Actual 1.9%; Forecast 1.9%;...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator