Virgin Orbit gains 47% with additional venture capital funding 📈
Shares of Virgin Orbit (VORB.US), the company in British billionaire Richard Branson's empire dedicated to launching smaller satellites into space,...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
More
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
More
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
More
Shares of Virgin Orbit (VORB.US), the company in British billionaire Richard Branson's empire dedicated to launching smaller satellites into space,...
Concerns about the condition of the banking sector and the looming specter of a global recession have caused huge sell-offs in global stock markets. The...
Following comments by Raphael Bostic, head of the Atlanta Fed, whose view is that a US recession scenario is unlikely and the banking sector is strong,...
Indices started today's session with declines First Republic Bank (FRC.US) shares and financial sector companies are losing ground Fanni Mae...
US S&P Global US Manufacturing PMI Mar P: 49.3 (exp 47.0; prev 47.3) - US S&P Global US Services PMI Mar P: 53.8 (exp 50.3; prev 50.6) -...
End of week puts pressure on Old Continent Deutsche Bank in the shadow of the crisis Investors seek refuge in the bond market The...
US, Durable goods orders for February. Actual: -1.0% m/m. Expected: 0.2% m/m. Previous: -4.5% m/m - Durable Ex Transportation Feb P: 0.0% (exp 0.2%;...
The largest cryptocurrency has fallen below $28,000 on a wave of general risk asset aversion on exchanges and news from the Binance exchange. Ethereum...
The risk of escalating banking sector problems put downward pressure on European indices today. Investors had hoped that the risk would stabilize with...
The start of the European session brought increased volatility on the EUR pairs, linked to, among other things, the release of PMIs, as well as recurring...
Deutsche Bank shares are losing more than 10% at the start of this week's final trading session amid general risk aversion at the end of the week,...
France, PMI indices for March. Manufacturing. Actual: 47.7. Expected: 48; Previous: 47.4 Services. Actual: 55.5. Expected:...
Futures point to lower open in Europe Attention focused on PMI readings from the US, Europe and the UK Good morning. Futures are...
GBPUSD pair gains on wave of very strong UK retail sales data. UK Retail Sales (M/M) February: 1.2% (forecast 0.2%; previously 0.9%) -...
Good morning. Yesterday's session on Wall Street ended in a relatively positive mood, with the major stock market benchmarks finishing higher. Nevertheless,...
The major indices on Wall Street erased early gains. The S&P500 was on a slight losing streak due to the sizable weighting of the financial sector....
The dynamic declines on Wall Street initiated during the latter part of today's session were abruptly reversed by US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen,...
Sentiment in the US stock market is deteriorating due to the still precarious situation of the banking sector. Despite reassuring comments from regulators...
Investors' attention during today's session was undoubtedly captured by the dynamic sell-off in the shares of Block Inc (SQ.US), the company founded...
Cryptocurrencies are gaining today along with the major indices on Wall Street. Concerns about the banking crisis have eased somewhat, with investors finally...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator