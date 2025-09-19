Will financial panic come to European banks?
The bankruptcy of Silicon Valley Bank, the end of Credit Suisse's several-year agony with the takeover of the bank by UBS amid unprecedented treatment...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
2:30 pm GMT - EIA natural gas storage. Actual: -72 bcf. Expected: -75 bcf. Previous: -58 bcf "Working gas in storage was 1,900 Bcf as...
Tech stocks are leading today's robust rallies on Wall Street, which has digested the FOMC's decision to raise rates by 25 basis points and...
2:00 pm GMT - US, new home sales for February. Actual: 640k. Expected: 650k. Previous: 670k Sales MoM Feb: 1.1% (exp -3.0%; prev 1.8%). Source:...
The Hindenburg Research investment fund has published a special report, announced since yesterday, taking a negative view of fintech business Block (SQ.US),...
US indices started today's session higher Block inc under pressure from Hindenburg Research report Coinbase in the shadow of...
The German benchmark index is holding above a key area. W1 chart The DAX / DE30 is recovering this week. Yesterday, the index turned just before...
ECB's Knot, which is known for a rather hawkish approach, suggests that interest rates may rise less during the May meeting. Of course, he sees the...
Claims above/below/ in line with forecasts. • Jobless claims: 191k vs 201k expected (192k previously) • Continuing Jobless Claims: 1694k...
Goldman Sachs sees no downside risk to commodity prices despite the prospect of a banking crisis and sees an average 28% upside potential over the next...
Markets in Europe lower after Powell and Yellen comments BoE and SNB raise interest rates as expected Rheinmetall hits new historic...
Bank of England raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 bps to 4.25 % as widely expected. Inflation is still likely to fall sharply...
UK100 pulled back from1-week high reached on Wednesday ahead of the Bank of England’s interest rate decision. The UK central bank is expected to...
The Swiss National Bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 50 bps to 1.50 % as widely expected. Policymakers said they cannot rule out...
European indices set for a higher opening Bank of England expects to deliver 25 bps rate hike Swiss National Bank to raise rates by 50...
US indices finished yesterday's session lower. S&P 500 dropped 1.65%, Dow Jones moved 1.63% lower and Nasdaq plunged 1.60%. Russell 2000 finished...
The Fed decision was as usual the most important macro event of the day. Federal Reserve decided to raise rates by 25 basis points as expected. The...
U.S banks liquidity is sufficient and Americans money are safe The Fed reacted early to the crisis of several banks The...
The median for 2023 remains unchanged at 5.1%. This is quite a change, given the stance from the Fed just 2 weeks ago. Projection for 2024 marginally...
The Fed didn't make a pivot, but the market reads the Fed overall communication as a good news. If there is no pivot, there is nothing to worry...
